Filing statement Blake Kiger for county commissioner

The following is a filing statement from Blake Kiger who is seeking reelection to the Cabarrus County Commission:
Over the last 5 years, I have had the privilege to serve the residents of Cabarrus County as one of your County Commissioners. Today, I am announcing my intention to run again in 2022 and I ask for your vote and support.
On December 28, 2016, the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners appointed me to fill the position vacated by Grace Mynatt. My years of service to our community as Chairman of the Cabarrus County School Board and other local boards was one of the many reasons that I was chosen to fill this position. In November
2018, I was elected by the residents of Cabarrus County to continue in that role. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this community.
During this time, Cabarrus County has thrived where many communities have struggled. This success is due to the hard work and dedication of our current board and staff. We have had to make many difficult decisions on how to remain fiscally responsible, maintain public safety, and protect the wellbeing of all our residents.
Prior to the pandemic, the plans the current board had in place, helped sustain our community and prepare us for what we could have never anticipated. Our staff and fellow board members worked swiftly with our emergency personnel, Atrium Cabarrus, the Cabarrus Health Alliance, human services, and the community. We are a stronger community today, because of the work that we put into place in the years prior.
With our growing county, we have had to ensure we are preparing not only for today, but for generations to come. I have worked with my fellow board members and staff as we have helped open five schools and broke ground on our new courthouse that will sustain our legal system for years to come. Since joining the Board, we have also announced economic development projects worth $1.88 Billion with 3,248 jobs. All of these projects have a higher average wage than the county average, thus raising the standard of living in Cabarrus County. This is a tangible, recognizable betterment of our community. We did this by creating a good business climate, collaborating with our municipal partners, and having a well-respected Board of Commissioners that is known throughout North Carolina as being a board that accomplishes great results by doing its job professionally and with integrity.
Professionally, I am a NC licensed general contractor and own a consulting firm. My expertise and years of knowledge has been critical in my duties as your County Commissioner as we have reviewed plans and budgets for the much-needed Courthouse expansion, the new EMS headquarters, and our infrastructure needs across the county. It has been my duty to ensure we are providing for the needs of our county, while ensuring we have been fiscally responsible to maintain Cabarrus County for generations to come.
It has been an honor to serve Cabarrus County and I hope to continue to serve another 4 years. In doing so, I ask for your support and your vote.
In 2010, Blake Kiger was elected to the Cabarrus County Board of Education, where he served as vice chair in 2012 and 2013, and chair in 2014. He’s previously served Cabarrus County Government as a member of the Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks Commission. He also served on the Hickory Ridge High School Athletic Booster Club, and the Harrisburg Parks and Recreation Master Plan Committee.
Kiger received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia. He grew up in Savannah and moved to Harrisburg in 1998, where he lives with his wife, Nancy. He has two grown children, Reagan and Davis.