Filing statement Blake Kiger for county commissioner

With our growing county, we have had to ensure we are preparing not only for today, but for generations to come. I have worked with my fellow board members and staff as we have helped open five schools and broke ground on our new courthouse that will sustain our legal system for years to come. Since joining the Board, we have also announced economic development projects worth $1.88 Billion with 3,248 jobs. All of these projects have a higher average wage than the county average, thus raising the standard of living in Cabarrus County. This is a tangible, recognizable betterment of our community. We did this by creating a good business climate, collaborating with our municipal partners, and having a well-respected Board of Commissioners that is known throughout North Carolina as being a board that accomplishes great results by doing its job professionally and with integrity.