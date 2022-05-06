NC House District 73 primary election Q & A: Brian Echevarria

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: I asked myself questions that every parent thinks about in one way or another. Questions that we must all ask to make the best decisions for our future.

What do we want life to be like in 10 years? What opportunities do we desire for our children? What type of retirement do we envision for our parents and ourselves? What level of financial prosperity do we imagine for our families? What kind of community do we hope to live in 10 years from today?

Government policy affects the answers to all these questions. Our families are the reason I am running for N.C. State House.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: Aside from being a financial adviser and the owner of local businesses, I am a Christian, a husband, a father, a son and grandson. Understanding clearly that we are at a pivotal time in the community and need nothing less than effective representation that remembers that, in Cabarrus County, family is our story.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: The most pressing issue is not singular. We are a diverse community with many desires and hopes for the future. Depending on who I am speaking to, the pressing issue ranges from education and free lunch to infrastructure and economic development. My most pressing task is representing our community.