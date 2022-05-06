NC House District 73 primary election Q & A: Parish Moffitt

District: Southwestern Cabarrus County

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: I have dedicated much of my life to public service. At 16, I began serving as a volunteer fireman. After high school, I enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and then again as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic. Additionally, I have given back to my community through church sponsored projects for Habitat for Humanity and many veteran outreach efforts. I have also volunteered through the local Republican Party in various roles over the last decade. Some of my most rewarding experiences occurred when I served as the district liaison for the late Representative Linda Johnson, who was a huge advocate for Cabarrus County. One of the first lessons that I learned from Linda was that your constituents come first. It is my desire to continue to give back to my community, to continue the work of Linda Johnson, and to make sure that our citizens always come first in Raleigh.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: In addition to my life experiences as a veteran and first responder, I hold a Master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina School of Government. My time serving as Rep. Linda Johnson’s district liaison afforded me the opportunity to see how Raleigh works and how to get legislation passed. One of the projects I worked on was the Stonewall Jackson land transfer. In order to get this project completed, it was necessary to work with multiple agencies from city, county, and state government as well as the General Assembly. Having firsthand knowledge of a process such as this gives me a unique skill set of knowing the practical side of getting the job done in Raleigh. Additionally, my time serving with various fire, rescue, and EMS agencies has given me insight to the needs of our public service agencies and the hardworking men and women who protect and serve us all.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: For Cabarrus County, the most pressing issue is infrastructure. In particular, road congestion on the west side of the county, in Harrisburg, and near the Mecklenburg County line. Recent studies have shown us that even with the currently allocated funds and scheduled road projects, rush hour traffic jams in the western part of our county will continue to cause significant delays. Our community has experienced wonderful economic growth over the past decade, which I believe will continue. We must ensure that we have the infrastructure, in particular transportation infrastructure, that can handle the increased traffic congestion.