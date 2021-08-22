FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: New Tiger under center shows why he’s QB1

“We are only going to get better from here, and the team played a great game,” Little added. “We are going to have a great season.”

As Little fed off his team’s performance, so, too, did the Tigers find courage from his presence at quarterback.

But Little’s steady presence did not come without a little bit of nerves, as he admitted he felt butterflies early in the game.

What caused those nerves to dissipate was Little’s first touchdown.

With the Tigers on the Vikings’ seven-yard line in the first quarter, they lined up in a run-heavy formation on fourth down. With every player moving to the left, Little faked the handoff on a bootleg and rolled to the right side. There he found no defenders available to stop him as he jogged into the end zone to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

The fake worked to perfection, and Little had his first touchdown as the Mount Pleasant starting quarterback.

“I was so nervous coming into this game; it was my first varsity game,” Little recalled. “But as soon as I ran into the end zone, all of that went away, and I was just happy to be there.”

The Tigers never looked back after Little gave them the lead on the 7-yard scamper.