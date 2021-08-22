FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: New Tiger under center shows why he’s QB1

MOUNT PLEASANT – There is a new quarterback in town at Mount Pleasant, and his name is Lawson Little.
After Friday’s scintillating win for the Tigers over Central Cabarrus – a game they won 24-0 – Little is now 1-0 in his career and ready to rack up more victories.
His performance Friday night may not have been the flashiest, but it was all the Tigers needed from him to get the win.
“(Little) was very steady tonight,” Tigers’ head coach Mike Johns said. “He made some fantastic throws, and he made some good decisions.”
Little’s numbers were modest; he only attempted eight passes. But he accounted for all three of the Tigers’ touchdowns, coming through in big moments with his arm and his legs.
“I feel like I played well, but it is not about me,” Little said. “My line was getting blocks, my receivers played well, and the defense played their butts off. This is a team sport, and my team made me look good tonight.”
The Tigers put together a strong performance as a whole, meaning the burden was not put fully on Little.
He had plenty of help, including a defense that held its opponent scoreless and forced four turnovers, as well as a running back in Keandre Stedford who ran for 134 yards on 20 carries.
“We are only going to get better from here, and the team played a great game,” Little added. “We are going to have a great season.”
As Little fed off his team’s performance, so, too, did the Tigers find courage from his presence at quarterback.
But Little’s steady presence did not come without a little bit of nerves, as he admitted he felt butterflies early in the game.
What caused those nerves to dissipate was Little’s first touchdown.
With the Tigers on the Vikings’ seven-yard line in the first quarter, they lined up in a run-heavy formation on fourth down. With every player moving to the left, Little faked the handoff on a bootleg and rolled to the right side. There he found no defenders available to stop him as he jogged into the end zone to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
The fake worked to perfection, and Little had his first touchdown as the Mount Pleasant starting quarterback.
“I was so nervous coming into this game; it was my first varsity game,” Little recalled. “But as soon as I ran into the end zone, all of that went away, and I was just happy to be there.”
The Tigers never looked back after Little gave them the lead on the 7-yard scamper.
One notable piece of the first touchdown was its timeliness. The Tigers were taking a risk going for it on fourth-and-6, but thanks to Little’s smooth fake, it paid off.
There were other instances Friday where Little came up clutch in do-or-die situations. Little’s two passing touchdowns both came in those moments.
At the end of the first half, the Tigers held a 10-0 lead and were attempting to score one more time to hold a commanding advantage at halftime.
On what was perhaps their final shot at the end zone before potentially having to settle for a last-second field goal attempt, Little and the Tiger offense came through.
The Tigers brought defensive standout Keegan Moose into the game at wide receiver and sent him darting to the end zone on a fade route. Little lobbed a pass over the defender’s head and right into Moose’s hands, giving the Tigers the end-of-half score they sought.
The Tigers’ final touchdown came in a clutch situation as well, as they scored yet again on a fourth-down play, this time in the third quarter.
As Little rolled to his left with defenders chasing after him, he looked up and saw tight end Braden Parris wide open in the end zone to his right. Little stopped, composed himself and whizzed a pass to Parris just before the pass rush closed in.
The Tigers then found themselves with a 24-0 lead and the game firmly in hand, thanks in large part to Little’s clutch plays.
The knack Little showed for doing exactly what his team needed is a trait most coaches dream of for their quarterback. It is also a trait shared by his predecessor, Ryan Tyson.
Last season’s Rocky River 2A Conference Player of the Year, Tyson was held with high regard by the Mount Pleasant faithful.
As Little is now filling those shoes, he is leaning on Tyson’s example and guidance.
“Since I was a freshman here, Tyson has always been helping me,” Little said. “When some players would pick on the freshmen, he was always behind me and teaching me.”
Johns agrees, adding that Little also has gleaned a strong work ethic from Tyson’s example.
“Lawson does a lot of extra stuff, too,” Johns said. “He does a lot of training and works very hard.”
Johns believes his team has something special in Little, and he is overjoyed by how Friday’s performance could shape the rest of the season for the Tigers.
“What a great start to a potentially great career,” Johns added.