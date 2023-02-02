You can refer to them as Cabarrus’ County’s Final 5.

That’s what Chasidy Bryant, Caden Collett, Kelly Eason, Kahlen Kuddie and Reagan Smith are.

In a year that’s had arguably the most girls wrestlers the county has seen, these five have separated themselves from the pack and earned spots in the final tournament of the high school season.

Starting Friday, they’ll get to see just how they measure up with other girls grapplers in North Carolina when they participate in the Women’s Wrestling Invitational, which is another way of saying they’re competing for state titles.

Since girls wrestling won’t be fully sanctioned in the state until the next academic year, the N.C. High School Athletic Association doesn’t officially call it one of its championships.

Either way, the five girls from Cabarrus County know what’s at stake, so they’ll head to RISE Indoor Sports in Advance, N.C., to start competing on Friday. The top four in each weight class earn a ticket to the last day of competition on Saturday at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Here’s a look at each of the Final 5 wrestlers:

Chasidy Bryant

Bryant is in her sophomore season at A.L. Brown and is a state qualifier in the 165-pound bracket.

Although this is her first year wrestling, Bryant has proven successful, coming off a fourth-place finish at the Midwest Regional tournament.

Bryant begins her quest for the title Friday when she first wrestles Jais Roumno, who is the top seed out of the Mideast Regional.

Caden Collett

A senior from Northwest Cabarrus, Collett will be competing in the invitational this weekend at 145 pounds.

She is a proven commodity, having finished as the Midwest Regional runner-up and placing third at the highly respected Holy Angels tournament while competing at 138 pounds.

In fact, her record this season is an impressive 22-9 – winning 18 of those matches by pinning her opponent – while wrestling at 138, 145 and 152.

At season’s end, Collett will cap things off by signing her National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Division III Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala.

Away from the mat, Collett is gifted, too.

She’s a member of Northwest Cabarrus’ theatre, and she won an award for Outstanding Actor when the troupe competed at the North Carolina Theatre Competition).

Kelly Eason

Eason is a Hickory Ridge sophomore who enters the invitational as the Midwest Regional’s fourth seed at 138 pounds.

This season, she finished with a 15-13 record.

Eason’s first-round opponent on Friday will be Iyanna Crawford, who is the top seed out of the Mideast Region.

Kahlen Kuddie

Kuddie is a sophomore who joins her A.L. Brown teammate, Bryant, at the invitational.

She’ll be competing in the 126-pound bracket.

Kuddie, too, has experienced a great deal of success, as this is her second appearance at the state invitational, where she placed fourth. Recently, she was the runner-up in the Midwest Regional meet.

Kuddie will open competition Friday against Charlotte Olympic’s Hayokelyn Nylekoyah, the third seed out of the West Region.

Reagan Smith

Smith joins Eason as a Hickory Ridge wrestler in the invitational field, and this is her second year qualifying for the meet.

She is hoping to improve on her third-place finish there in 2022.

A senior, Smith enters the competition as the Midwest’s No. 3 seed in the 185-pound weight class, and she brings with her an impressive record of 36-6.

Her opening match Friday will be against Smoky Mountain’s second-seeded Veronica Mathis.