KANNAPOLIS – After walking into town 12 years ago and leaving his footprint at one of the most highly regarded programs in Cabarrus County, Mike Newsome retired as A.L. Brown football coach Thursday morning.

Newsome made his announcement via social media, sending a heartfelt message that he was walking away from the game he loves in order to spend more time with his family.

Newsome also is retiring as a science teacher at A.L. Brown, and his last official day at the school will be June 30, Wonders athletics director Empsy Thompson said.

This is the second consecutive year that the most tenured football coach in Cabarrus County has retired. Last year, Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns retired after 23 years leading the Tigers.

In his 12 seasons at A.L. Brown, Newsome compiled a record of 97-49, leaving him three wins shy of becoming just the eighth coach to register 100 wins at a school in Cabarrus County.

Newsome replaced the late Ron Massey at A.L. Brown, and he arrived with great fanfare after leading Matthews Butler to a pair of Class 4A state championships.

Although Butler was a relatively new school in Mecklenburg County at the time, Newsome quickly turned it into one of the state’s most highly respected programs. In his seven seasons leading the Bulldogs, he went 83-16, making the campus a regular stop for coaches from major Division I colleges. His tenure there was highlighted by his going a combined 31-0 in 2009 and 2010, culminated by the state crowns.

Although he never earned a state title with the Wonders, Newsome won three conference championships while spending time at both the Class 3A and 4A levels, posting four seasons with at least 10 wins. He reached the playoffs in 11 of his 12 seasons at the helm and won at least one postseason game six times, twice reaching the third round (in 2011 and 2012).

Among his most memorable accomplishments, at least among Wonders fans, Newsome won eight consecutive “Battle for the Bell” games, the annual regular-seasons showdown with archrival Concord. That’s more than any A.L. Brown coach in Bell Game history.

However, Thompson said he’ll remember Newsome for more than his gridiron accomplishments.

“Coach Newsome is a great football coach, a great person, a great leader,” Thompson said. “He’s the most detail-oriented person I’ve ever been around, really organized. There’s a lot of strong points that he has, but the biggest thing is just his care for kids. They don’t always understand it, just because he’s a rough, tough guy on the outer surface, but he’s a teddy bear inside. He cares that much for his kids and their successes on and off the field.

“I just can’t say enough about the man himself, no less the coach. He’s just top-notch in everything he does, and he’ll be missed.”

Although Newsome announced his decision Thursday morning, he informed Thompson on Monday. Newsome, Thompson said, wanted to meet with players and his coaching staff before making the public aware.

He met with coaches Wednesday, and he spoke with players on Thursday, approximately 30 minutes before his social media post.

Asked about a timetable to replace Newsome, Thompson said, “I think that it’s really early in the process of determining that at this time. For me, a timetable is not the most important thing; finding the right replacement is. But we also want that person to have the opportunity to come in and be able to get started and get to know his kids and staff – just the community and the school itself.

“Obviously, we’ll work as diligently as we can to make sure that we get the right fit so we can continue the proud tradition that we have.”

In a post on the A.L. Brown Twitter feed, Newsome addressed his need to spend more time with his wife Laura, daughter Chloe, and son Yates.

He wrote in part:

“Coaching is very fulfilling. I have loved being a part of the man team accomplishments and have a tremendous amount of pride in all of the individual success of current and past players. Coaching is also very hard. It has become a 365 day a year, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day job. It is no longer just about knowing and understanding the X’s and O’s, it is extremely demanding. There are coaches who have figured out how to reduce the workload, for me I have not. I was taught that hard work is the key to success, so all I know is how to “grind”. That “grind” has become a huge sacrifice for my family. As a father and husband I have missed practices and games, family outings, vacations, birthday parties, and celebrations. I have tried to build teams around the priorities of the 4 F’s, Faith, Family, Future & Football. Unfortunately for my family the demands of coaching make it hard to make them a priority. It is time that I start to practice what I preach.”