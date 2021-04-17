HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Burris works way out of jam to help Cox Mill hold off A.L. Brown

KANNAPOLIS – On Thursday, the visiting Cox Mill Chargers squad defeated A.L. Brown, 3-2, in a Southern Piedmont 3A softball game that came down to the wire at Kannapolis Middle School.
Cox Mill freshman pitcher Bree Burris fanned A.L. Brown’s final batter, with a Wonder in scoring position, to secure the win.
In the process, the Chargers (5-2 overall, 4-2 South Piedmont 3A Conference) solidified their second-place standing in the league, trailing only Central Cabarrus (5-1-1, 5-0).
The Wonders, down 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, quickly put together an offensive flurry to close the gap. It started when junior Lindsay Wolford hit a single to center field in the first at-bat of the inning, and fellow junior Grace Brown followed that up with another single to put runners on first- and second bases.
Next, it was junior Kaylee Yow who stepped up to the plate, and she delivered an RBI single to put A.L. Brown on the board at last. Soon after, freshman Emily David hit another RBI single to put the score at 3-2 in favor of Cox Mill.
But Burris was determined to not let the game slip away.
“I just make sure that I take my time, and focus on the pitch that I’m about to throw,” said Burris.
With two outs and David on third, A.L. Brown sophomore Ashley Rachels stepped up to bat. Burris prepared to throw the game’s most important pitches, and the first was a strike. The second was also a strike, this time swinging.
The crowd was on edge as Burris revved up for another pitch, and she slung it down the middle for a strikeout, ending the game.
“Bree did an awesome job,” said Chargers coach Danielle Gaimari. “If you’re locating where you’re going to hit your spots, you’re going to get the job done.”
The Wonders (3-3, 3-3 SPC) now sit in third place in conference standings, and A.L. Brown coach Scott Rodgers was encouraged by his team’s relentless mentality.
“We got it within one,” Rodgers said. “A passed ball, one more hit, and we’re tied up. (Cox Mill) played a great defensive game.”
Cox Mill certainly did shine on the defensive end. While Burris only allowed two runs, while pitching a three-hit shutout until the seventh inning, she got a lot of help from her outfielders.
Senior center fielder Jordan Parkin, an N.C State signee, had an outstanding defensive game, using her speed and athleticism to catch seven fly balls. It seemed that every time the Wonders got a solid crack at the ball, Parkin was there to snuff it out. Senior right fielder Madison Phillips and senior left fielder Grace Hamilton got in on the action as well, catching two and three fly balls, respectively.
“I try to hustle to every ball that gets hit to me or around me,” said Parkin. “I like knowing that (my teammates) trust me, I know that they have my back and that they’re cheering me on, no matter what.”
Cox Mill needed every ounce of that effort from its defense, as the Wonders were slugging away throughout the game. The Wonders hit a total of 14 fly balls for outs, most of which would have otherwise been doubles or triples. Cox Mill’s aptitude for catching them, though, led to a tweak in A.L. Brown’s strategy heading into the last few frames.
“Not hitting fly balls -- we focused a lot on ground balls and line drives,” said Rodgers. “We worked hard at line drives, and we smoked a few balls, and (Cox Mill) made a couple great catches.”
It was not all defense for the Chargers, however. In the first inning, they had three big hits for two runs, as Parkin and Phillips both registered RBIs. Later on, in the fifth inning, freshman Allyson Campbell scored Cox Mill’s final run of the game off an RBI triple from senior Cassidy Wall.
The Chargers had a total of nine hits and would have scored far more had it not been for timely plays from the Wonders, most of which ended with shortstop Kaylyn Belfield, who has committed to Lipscomb University, or pitcher Tali Hagler sniping the ball to Yow at first base for quick outs.
But Gaimari was confident that teamwork and faith in one another was the difference for the Chargers and would be key in future matchups, too.
“Trust – that was our biggest thing,” Gaimari said. “We really needed to trust each other going into this week, because we have (Central Cabarrus) coming up next week, and you know how bad we want that one,” said Gaimari, whose team lost to the Vikings on a walk-off homer going into spring break.
''So this was really just us showing that we can run with (anybody).”
SCORING SUMMARY
Cox Mill 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 -- 3 9 1
A.L. Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 -- 2 7 2
Cox Mill hits - Jessa Autrey, Bree Burris, Allyson Campbell (2), Jordan Parkin, Madison Phillips (2), Cassidy Wall (2)
A.L. Brown hits - Kaylyn Belfield (2), Avery Bracewell, Grace Brown, Emily David, Lindsay Wolford, Kaylee Yow
Cox Mill RBIs - Jordan Parkin, Madison Phillips, Cassidy Wall
A.L. Brown RBIs - Emily David, Kaylee Yow
WP - Bree Burris (7.0 IP, 2 ER, 7 H, 0 BB, 3 K)
LP - Tali Hagler (7.0 IP, 3 ER, 9 H, 2 BB, 2 K)