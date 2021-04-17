HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Burris works way out of jam to help Cox Mill hold off A.L. Brown

Cox Mill needed every ounce of that effort from its defense, as the Wonders were slugging away throughout the game. The Wonders hit a total of 14 fly balls for outs, most of which would have otherwise been doubles or triples. Cox Mill’s aptitude for catching them, though, led to a tweak in A.L. Brown’s strategy heading into the last few frames.

“Not hitting fly balls -- we focused a lot on ground balls and line drives,” said Rodgers. “We worked hard at line drives, and we smoked a few balls, and (Cox Mill) made a couple great catches.”

It was not all defense for the Chargers, however. In the first inning, they had three big hits for two runs, as Parkin and Phillips both registered RBIs. Later on, in the fifth inning, freshman Allyson Campbell scored Cox Mill’s final run of the game off an RBI triple from senior Cassidy Wall.

The Chargers had a total of nine hits and would have scored far more had it not been for timely plays from the Wonders, most of which ended with shortstop Kaylyn Belfield, who has committed to Lipscomb University, or pitcher Tali Hagler sniping the ball to Yow at first base for quick outs.

But Gaimari was confident that teamwork and faith in one another was the difference for the Chargers and would be key in future matchups, too.