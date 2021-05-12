HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: With Rose in full bloom, Cougars earn right to play for state title

CONCORD – Led by a stellar performance from pitcher Sidney Rose, the Cannon School softball team advanced to the NCISAA championship series Tuesday with an 8-3 home victory over North Raleigh Christian Academy.
The No. 1-seeded Cougars (16-1) will play host to No. 2-seeded Charlotte Christian for the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A crown on Friday and Saturday in a best-of-3 series. Cannon defeated Charlotte Christian just last week to win the conference title.
In Tuesday’s semifinal game, Rose’s contributions came both on the mound and at the plate, as she pitched a complete game for the Cougars while also tallying two hits and three runs batted in.
“(Rose) was on today with all her pitches and her spots,” Cougars coach Kirstin Maves said. “When she’s on, she’s on. You can just tell.”
Despite her overall winning performance, Rose’s evening started as poorly as a pitcher’s outing could.
On the first pitch of the game, North Raleigh shortstop Reese Woody hit a home run, giving the Knights (12-2) the early lead.
The rest of Rose’s first inning would continue to be shaky, but she was able to get out of it without giving up another run, despite allowing two more baserunners.
From there, the Cougars answered with two runs on a Rose sacrifice grounder and a Jessi Dickerson single, giving the team a lead it would maintain for the rest of the game.
Rose would settle in on the mound, allowing only one baserunner and no runs over her next four innings.
During that time, the Cougars padded their lead through an RBI single by Lauren Skolaris in the bottom of the third and a two-run homer by Rose in the bottom of the fifth.
The Cougars headed into the sixth inning with a four-run lead and a confident pitcher, making all signs seem to point to an easy Cannon win.
But the Knights had not yet relinquished their swords, as they fought back by getting solo home runs from Raleigh Stewart and Jada Brooks in the inning.
Things began to seem shaky once again, as the Cougars now held just a 5-3 lead, with Rose’s only run cushion coming from her own home run in the previous inning.
But Rose made it through the inning, and the Cougars headed into the bottom of the sixth looking to bolster their now-slim lead.
And that is exactly what they did.
With one out in the inning, catcher Gabby Polsky ripped a ball over the right field wall for a three-run homer, catapulting the run difference up to five.
“When the two balls (in the top of the fifth) went over, I was a little bit worried,” Rose said. “But I was excited that we got the runs back.”
With five runs to work with, Rose was able to head into the final inning confident and ready to close out the win for her team.
The Knights managed to get a couple of baserunners in the final frame, but they were not able to capitalize. As Woody’s pop fly landed in Skolaris’ glove, the game ended, giving Cannon a spot in the state championship.
The Knights brought out their ace for the semifinal matchup, as freshman Ava Hodges is one of the most revered pitchers in the state.
With college-level speed, it could often be difficult for hitters to make clean contact on one of her pitches.
The Cougars resorted to playing a more old-school, small-ball style at the plate, focusing less on getting extra-base hits and more on placing the ball in the right spots and moving one base at a time.
For the first four innings, the Cougars’ only hits were singles, but they put together enough to tire out the young pitcher.
As fatigue set in for Hodges, the Cougars capitalized, getting five extra-base hits in their last two innings.
“We practiced a lot with getting the (pitching) machine up (to a faster setting),” Maves said of how her team prepared to face a fast pitcher such as Hodges. “We also practiced with pitches inside as we knew that was where (Hodges) was going to go.”
As the Cougars head into the championship series, Rose believes her team will need to come completely focused despite the emotional semifinal victory.
“We played really well today, but we have a habit of playing really well and going into the next game too cocky,” Rose said. “We just have to keep level heads and make sure we are focused.”
Entering the championship series, the Cougars are 1-1 against Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association rival Charlotte Christian.
SCORING SUMMARY
North Raleigh 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 – 3 6 4
Cannon 2 1 0 0 2 3 x -- 8 11 0
NRCA hits – Raleigh Stewart (2), Jada Brooks (2), Reese Woody, Mallory Young
Cannon hits – Lauren Skolaris (2), Gabby Polsky (2), Sidney Rose (2), Brie Biddle, Jessi Dickerson, Chloe Winchester, Sydney Wood, Kayce Campurciani
NRCA RBI – Woody, Stewart, Brooks
Cannon RBI – Gabby Polsky (3), Sidney Rose (3), Lauren Skolaris, Jessi Dickerson
WP – Sidney Rose (7.0 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 8 K)