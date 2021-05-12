HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: With Rose in full bloom, Cougars earn right to play for state title

Rose would settle in on the mound, allowing only one baserunner and no runs over her next four innings.

During that time, the Cougars padded their lead through an RBI single by Lauren Skolaris in the bottom of the third and a two-run homer by Rose in the bottom of the fifth.

The Cougars headed into the sixth inning with a four-run lead and a confident pitcher, making all signs seem to point to an easy Cannon win.

But the Knights had not yet relinquished their swords, as they fought back by getting solo home runs from Raleigh Stewart and Jada Brooks in the inning.

Things began to seem shaky once again, as the Cougars now held just a 5-3 lead, with Rose’s only run cushion coming from her own home run in the previous inning.

But Rose made it through the inning, and the Cougars headed into the bottom of the sixth looking to bolster their now-slim lead.

And that is exactly what they did.

With one out in the inning, catcher Gabby Polsky ripped a ball over the right field wall for a three-run homer, catapulting the run difference up to five.