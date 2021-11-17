HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Lauture, Smith are best in GMC girls golf; league honors other all-conference selections

Conference champion Cox Mill headlined the 2021 All-Greater Metro 4 Girls Golf Team, as Charger Sophie Lauture was named the league’s Player of the Year.
In addition, Cox Mill’s Moses Smith was voted the GMC Coach of the Year, while two other Chargers – Kenna Nelson and Kennedy Brady – joined Lauture on the all-conference team.
Lauture was one of the top golfers in North Carolina, winning a regional championship and then placing 10th at the Class 4A state tournament.
Besides coaching Cox Mill to the GMC title this year, Smith led the Chargers to the 2019 3A state title.
The rest of the all-conference team included Mooresville’s Caiylnn Winford; Lake Norman’s Megan Christiansen; and South Iredell’s Adamma Anukwuern, Maria Franco and Mary Brown.
The league also announced its other all-conference selections:
BOYS SOCCER
After tying for the Greater Metro 4 boys soccer title this season, Cox Mill had five players chosen for the all-conference team.
The Chargers’ selections include Phil Cormier, Blake Gilbert, Justin Ginn, Connor Plaisted and Cole Wilson.
A.L. Brown and Hickory Ridge each had two players chosen, as Lino Aguirre and Adan Ballesteros made it for the Wonders and Ryder Mullis and Evan Cornelius represented the Ragin’ Bulls, while West Cabarrus’ Luke Marin also made the squad.
Other members of the all-conference team include Lake Norman’s Aaron Watson, Sam Ter Linde, Miller Brannon, Ethan Whittington and Jacob Whittington; Mooresville’s Alex Tilley, Austin Tinnuci, Mason Stone and Ryan Amstutz; and South Iredell’s Anthony Quartetti.
GIRLS TENNIS
The All-GMC Girls Tennis Team included six players from Cabarrus County, with Cox Mill and West Cabarrus earning two selections apiece.
Ashley Darrenkamp and Spoorthi Saranu were picked for Cox Mill, while Emily Gaines and Chloe Chueng represented West Cabarrus.
A.L. Brown’s Kiyah Lee and Hickory Ridge’s Maggie Waters also earned spots on the team.
The rest of the all-conference squad included Lake Norman’s Ryann Benningfield, Carisaa Bauer and Kate Crabb; Mooresville’s Paige Fellores and Rachel Shubert; and South Iredell’s Niyati Kandeker and Paige Sarver.
VOLLEYBALL
Cox Mill led Cabarrus County volleyball squads with two players being named to the All-Greater Metro 4 Conference Team.
The Chargers’ honorees are Shay Kilmurry and Jadyn Webb.
Other Cabarrus County athletes chosen include A.L. Brown’s Kylee Spasoff, Hickory Ridge’s Jahyra Thomas and West Cabarrus’ Sarah Gaskill.
The rest of the all-conference squad included Lake Norman’s Sarah Frager and Madison Sawyer; Mooresville’s Bailey McIntyre; and South Iredell’s Brooke Aeschliman, Molly Smith and Hannah Van Buren.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Cox Mill’s Tanner Gibson and Hickory Ridge’s Joshua Ashley earned spots on the Greater Metro 4 Boys Cross Country All-Conference Team.
The complete team features Lake Norman’s Gavin Sweeney, Logan Dingman, Griffin Homer, Triston Rabon, Dalton Graves, Brad Mankus and Mason Noble; and Mooresville’s Tanner Smith, Clark Kremar, Michael Martinez, Noah Dunn and Ashley Barton.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Cox Mill led the way by having five of its runners named to the Greater Metro 4 Girls Cross Country Team.
The Chargers’ selections were Carlisle Ballantine, Kaitlyn Jones, Amy Connick, Amanda Marais and Natalie Williams.
Other Cabarrus County athletes on the all-conference squad include Hickory Ridge’s Elizabeth Ireland and West Cabarrus’ Madeline Newhouse.
The rest of the squad features Mooresville’s Sami Hornburger, Ella Moore, Alena Decker and Lyndsy Neigel; and Lake Norman’s Ashley Walters, Isabel Gamble and Lynn Masucci.