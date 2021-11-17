HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Lauture, Smith are best in GMC girls golf; league honors other all-conference selections

Conference champion Cox Mill headlined the 2021 All-Greater Metro 4 Girls Golf Team, as Charger Sophie Lauture was named the league’s Player of the Year.

In addition, Cox Mill’s Moses Smith was voted the GMC Coach of the Year, while two other Chargers – Kenna Nelson and Kennedy Brady – joined Lauture on the all-conference team.

Lauture was one of the top golfers in North Carolina, winning a regional championship and then placing 10th at the Class 4A state tournament.

Besides coaching Cox Mill to the GMC title this year, Smith led the Chargers to the 2019 3A state title.

The rest of the all-conference team included Mooresville’s Caiylnn Winford; Lake Norman’s Megan Christiansen; and South Iredell’s Adamma Anukwuern, Maria Franco and Mary Brown.

The league also announced its other all-conference selections:

BOYS SOCCER

After tying for the Greater Metro 4 boys soccer title this season, Cox Mill had five players chosen for the all-conference team.

The Chargers’ selections include Phil Cormier, Blake Gilbert, Justin Ginn, Connor Plaisted and Cole Wilson.