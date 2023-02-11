TJ Spokas has done a lot of things for the Jay M. Robinson athletics program in his four years on campus.

He’s starred on the Bulldogs’ boys soccer team, stood out on the football squad as a kicker, been one of the top swimmers in Cabarrus County, and cast the school name in a positive light as a nationally ranked triathlete.

And now he has brought Jay M. Robinson another state title.

On Thursday at Cary’s Triangle Aquatic Center, Spokas won the gold medal in the boys 200-yard freestyle in the 1A/2A swimming championships, helping the Bulldogs to a ninth-place team finish.

Spokas touched the wall in an All-American time of 1 minute, 39.59 seconds, more than three seconds ahead of runner-up Luke Weber of the Community School of Davidson (1:42.93).

Spokas also had a second-place finish in the boys 500 freestyle (4:47.60) and swam the anchor leg on the fourth-place 200 freestyle relay team that included Timur Atabekov, Noah Sorg and Matthew Seymour (1:33.14).

Atabekov also performed well in the individual races.

In the 100 breaststroke, the junior won eighth place (1:02.50). In the 100 freestyle, he made the consolation finals and ultimately finished 10th (50.96 seconds) in the event’s overall standings.

In addition, Spokas and Atabekov were on the Bulldogs 200 medley relay team, alongside Landyn Sherrill and Sorg, that took 11th place (1:48.71)

Among girls competitors at the 1A/2A meet, the Mount Pleasant 200 freestyle relay team of Savanah Fowler, Josslyn Driessen, Tarraleah Driessen and Reagan Maiden reached the consolation finals and wound up 12th in the event’s overall standings with a school-record time of 1:52.42.

Fowler and Maiden didn’t reach any of the finals in individual races but, according to the Mount Pleasant athletics department, eclipsed school records during the preliminaries.

Fowler finished the 100 butterfly in 1:12.05, surpassing a mark set by Hannah Krusinski in 2011. Maiden broke her own school record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:15.43.

Class 4A

At the Class 4A championships, Cox Mill junior Connor Solvason swam to a sixth-place finish in the boys 100 freestyle, clocking in in 46.59 seconds.

Solvason reached the consolation finals in the 50 freestyle and tied Raleigh Millbrook’s Zack Smith for 15th place in the event’s overall standings.

Among other individuals, Hickory Ridge junior Alex Garmon competed in the 100 butterfly consolation finals and wound up 12th in the race’s overall standings (51.26).

Solvason and Garmon were also part of 400 freestyle relay teams that reached the consolation finals.

Garmon swam anchor for the quartet that also featured Tyler Ligi, Andrew Schmidt and Parker Murphy, and tied with Ardrey Kell for 12th place (3:15.12).

Solvason completed the Cox Mill relay team of Andrii Polotov, Benjamin Leckinger, Bhargav Vadapalli that was 15th (3:16.03).