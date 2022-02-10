HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Lucky goes for 3rd straight crown, has lots of company as county state title threat

This year, Matthew Lucky might not have to be so lonely at the top.

He just might have multiple Cabarrus County brethren joining him as a state champion.

Lucky, a Concord High School senior who has committed to Northwestern University, is one of several local competitors who enter this week’s N.C. High School Athletic Association swimming and diving championships as a region champ with a good chance of winning a gold medal.

Or two.

Last year, Lucky was the only swimmer with Cabarrus ties who wound up finishing first at the state meet. In fact, he won the Class 3A boys 100-yard breaststroke title for the second year in a row – and set a state record in the process.

When the starter’s pistol goes off at Cary’s Triangle Aquatic Center this week, Lucky will enter the pool as a hands-down favorite, and there is good reason.

Last year, Lucky won the state crown with a blazing time of 54.59 seconds. He’s even faster this year, as he’s seeded first in the event with a time of 58.27, making him the only contestant with a clocking below one minute.

Three in a row is looking pretty good.