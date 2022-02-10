 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Lucky goes for 3rd straight crown, has lots of company as county state title threat
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Lucky goes for 3rd straight crown, has lots of company as county state title threat

02-11 NORTHWEST SWIM

The Northwest Cabarrus swim team is looking strong heading into the Class 3A state meet after the girls won the 3A West Regional meet and the boys finished second.

 COURTEASY OF NORTHWEST CABARRUS SWIMMING

This year, Matthew Lucky might not have to be so lonely at the top.

He just might have multiple Cabarrus County brethren joining him as a state champion.

02-10 LUCKY MUG.jpg

Concord's Matthew Lucky

Lucky, a Concord High School senior who has committed to Northwestern University, is one of several local competitors who enter this week’s N.C. High School Athletic Association swimming and diving championships as a region champ with a good chance of winning a gold medal.

Or two.

Last year, Lucky was the only swimmer with Cabarrus ties who wound up finishing first at the state meet. In fact, he won the Class 3A boys 100-yard breaststroke title for the second year in a row – and set a state record in the process.

When the starter’s pistol goes off at Cary’s Triangle Aquatic Center this week, Lucky will enter the pool as a hands-down favorite, and there is good reason.

Last year, Lucky won the state crown with a blazing time of 54.59 seconds. He’s even faster this year, as he’s seeded first in the event with a time of 58.27, making him the only contestant with a clocking below one minute.

Three in a row is looking pretty good.

Lucky nearly won two state titles last year, but he was overcome at the end of the 200 individual medley by another swimmer who set a state record, Chapel Hill’s Peter Bretzmann, who now swims at the University of Florida.

This year, Lucky also enters the 200 IM as the No. 1 seed with a time of 1 minute, 53.95 seconds. However, another county product – Northwest Cabarrus’ Lane Bradshaw – is just behind him in the event with the second seed at 1:54.31.

Lucky and Lane Bradshaw aren’t the only Cabarrus swimmers expected to do well.

Northwest Cabarrus’ Harrison Ranier is seeded first in the 200 freestyle, while Trojan teammate Justin Gould is seeded fourth.

Ranier is also seeded second in the 100 butterfly, and Bradshaw is No. 2 in the 100 freestyle.

Last year, Ranier, who has committed to Auburn University, won a pair of bronze medals while competing in the 100 butterfly and the 200 free. Bradshaw was fifth in the 100 free.

The Northwest Cabarrus boys 200 medley relay team is seeded first with a time of 1:39.31, nearly two seconds faster than the next team, as well as the 400 freestyle relay (3:16.83). That 400 relay time is five seconds faster than No. 2-seeded Carrboro.

Northwest Cabarrus’ girls 200 freestyle relay team is second second.

Things kicked off on Thursday, with the Class 4A meet, while the 3A competition is Friday. The state meet wraps up Saturday when the Class 1A/2A championships are held.

Last week, in addition to Lucky winning his two gold medals, Ranier won 3A West Regional titles in the 200 free and the 100 butterfly, while Lane Bradshaw won the 100 free.

Ranier and Bradshaw also won region championships in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay, in which they were joined by Justin Gould and Graham Powers.

Gould was second in the 500 free and third in the boys 200 free. Powers was third in the 100 backstroke.

At the 4A West Regional meet, Cox Mill’s Connor Solvason was second in the boys 100 free and third in the 50 free.

In girls regional action, Central Cabarrus standout Abbey Cronin won a 3A West Regional title in the girls 100 backstroke while placing third in the 100 butterfly

Central Cabarrus’ Lyla Johns was second in the girls 50 free.

Two Northwest Cabarrus relay teams took first place: The 200 free relay quartet of Sofia Moro, Isabella Thompson, Hayden Burroughs and Caroline Rinker (1:43.93). Lauren Bradshaw swam with Burroughs, Thompson and Rinker on the winning 400 free relay team (3:46.57).

In the team standings, the Central Cabarrus girls won the 3A West Regional meet, and the Northwest Cabarrus girls finished third. Concord was sixth.

The Northwest Cabarrus boys finished second. Concord was 10th and Central Cabarrus 14th.

STATE QUALIFIERS

CLASS 4A

Cox Mill

Benjamin Leckinger: Boys 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay

Andrii Polotov: Boys 400 freestyle relay

Connor Solvason: Boys 50-yard freestyle, 100 free, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay

Harrison Teague: Boys 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay

Bhargav Vadapalli: Boys 200 freestyle relay

CLASS 3A

Central Cabarrus

Abbey Cronin: Girls 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 400 free relay

Tyler Dunn: Boys 400 free relay

Ava Eaton: Girls 200 free relay

Ajay Federico: Boys 200 medley relay, 400 free relay

Lyla Johns: Girls 50 free, 100 butterfly, 400 free relay

Jacob Moose: Boys 200 medley relay

Morgan Pratt: Girls 200 freestyle, 500 free, 200 free relay

Emma Seymour: Girls 50 free, 100 free, 400 free relay

Bellum Vine: Girls 100 breaststroke, 200 free relay

Audrey Wolff: Girls 50 free, 100 backstroke, 200 free relay, 400 free relay

Bailey Williams: Boys 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay

Grant Willis: Boys 500 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay

Concord

Eli DeCubellis: Boys 200 medley relay, 200 free relay

Jonah DeCubellis: Boys 200 medley relay, 200 free relay

Emily Epler: Girls 400 free relay

Laurel Keasler: Girls 200 IM, 100 breaststroke, 400 free relay

Bennett Leder: Boys 200 medley relay, 200 free relay

Matthew Lucky: Boys 200 IM, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay

Isabella Neri: Girls 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 400 free relay

McKenzie Peurifoy: Girls 100 free, 100 backstroke, 400 free relay

Northwest Cabarrus

Christian Almaraz: Boys 200 free relay

Lane Bradshaw: Boys 200 IM, 100 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay

Lauren Bradshaw: Girls 200 IM, 100 backstroke, 400 free relay

Hayden Burroughs: Girls 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 free relay, 400 free relay

Matthew Fowler: Boys 200 free relay

Justin Gould: Boys 200 free, 500 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay

Kylie Moro: Girls 200 IM, 100 butterfly

Sofia Moro: Girls 50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay

Graham Powers: Boys 100 free, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay

Harrison Ranier: Boys 100 butterfly, 200 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay

Caroline Rinker: Girls 50 free, 500 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay

Jacob Rinker: Boys 200 free relay

Robert Strickland: Boys 200 free relay

Isabella Thompson: Girls 200 free, 100 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay

CLASS 1A/2A

Jay M. Robinson

Tim Atabekov: Boys 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 free relay, 200 medley relay

Landon Kushinsky: Boys 200 free relay

Andrew Matthews: Boys 200 free relay, 200 medley relay

Landyn Sherrill: Boys 200 medley relay

Noah Sorg: Boys 200 free relay, 200 medley relay

Tags

