HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Lucky goes for 3rd straight crown, has lots of company as county state title threat

This year, Matthew Lucky might not have to be so lonely at the top.
He just might have multiple Cabarrus County brethren joining him as a state champion.
Lucky, a Concord High School senior who has committed to Northwestern University, is one of several local competitors who enter this week’s N.C. High School Athletic Association swimming and diving championships as a region champ with a good chance of winning a gold medal.
Or two.
Last year, Lucky was the only swimmer with Cabarrus ties who wound up finishing first at the state meet. In fact, he won the Class 3A boys 100-yard breaststroke title for the second year in a row – and set a state record in the process.
When the starter’s pistol goes off at Cary’s Triangle Aquatic Center this week, Lucky will enter the pool as a hands-down favorite, and there is good reason.
Last year, Lucky won the state crown with a blazing time of 54.59 seconds. He’s even faster this year, as he’s seeded first in the event with a time of 58.27, making him the only contestant with a clocking below one minute.
Three in a row is looking pretty good.
Lucky nearly won two state titles last year, but he was overcome at the end of the 200 individual medley by another swimmer who set a state record, Chapel Hill’s Peter Bretzmann, who now swims at the University of Florida.
This year, Lucky also enters the 200 IM as the No. 1 seed with a time of 1 minute, 53.95 seconds. However, another county product – Northwest Cabarrus’ Lane Bradshaw – is just behind him in the event with the second seed at 1:54.31.
Lucky and Lane Bradshaw aren’t the only Cabarrus swimmers expected to do well.
Northwest Cabarrus’ Harrison Ranier is seeded first in the 200 freestyle, while Trojan teammate Justin Gould is seeded fourth.
Ranier is also seeded second in the 100 butterfly, and Bradshaw is No. 2 in the 100 freestyle.
Last year, Ranier, who has committed to Auburn University, won a pair of bronze medals while competing in the 100 butterfly and the 200 free. Bradshaw was fifth in the 100 free.
The Northwest Cabarrus boys 200 medley relay team is seeded first with a time of 1:39.31, nearly two seconds faster than the next team, as well as the 400 freestyle relay (3:16.83). That 400 relay time is five seconds faster than No. 2-seeded Carrboro.
Northwest Cabarrus’ girls 200 freestyle relay team is second second.
Things kicked off on Thursday, with the Class 4A meet, while the 3A competition is Friday. The state meet wraps up Saturday when the Class 1A/2A championships are held.
Last week, in addition to Lucky winning his two gold medals, Ranier won 3A West Regional titles in the 200 free and the 100 butterfly, while Lane Bradshaw won the 100 free.
Ranier and Bradshaw also won region championships in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay, in which they were joined by Justin Gould and Graham Powers.
Gould was second in the 500 free and third in the boys 200 free. Powers was third in the 100 backstroke.
At the 4A West Regional meet, Cox Mill’s Connor Solvason was second in the boys 100 free and third in the 50 free.
In girls regional action, Central Cabarrus standout Abbey Cronin won a 3A West Regional title in the girls 100 backstroke while placing third in the 100 butterfly
Central Cabarrus’ Lyla Johns was second in the girls 50 free.
Two Northwest Cabarrus relay teams took first place: The 200 free relay quartet of Sofia Moro, Isabella Thompson, Hayden Burroughs and Caroline Rinker (1:43.93). Lauren Bradshaw swam with Burroughs, Thompson and Rinker on the winning 400 free relay team (3:46.57).
In the team standings, the Central Cabarrus girls won the 3A West Regional meet, and the Northwest Cabarrus girls finished third. Concord was sixth.
The Northwest Cabarrus boys finished second. Concord was 10th and Central Cabarrus 14th.
STATE QUALIFIERS
CLASS 4A
Cox Mill
Benjamin Leckinger: Boys 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay
Andrii Polotov: Boys 400 freestyle relay
Connor Solvason: Boys 50-yard freestyle, 100 free, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay
Harrison Teague: Boys 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay
Bhargav Vadapalli: Boys 200 freestyle relay
CLASS 3A
Central Cabarrus
Abbey Cronin: Girls 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 400 free relay
Tyler Dunn: Boys 400 free relay
Ava Eaton: Girls 200 free relay
Ajay Federico: Boys 200 medley relay, 400 free relay
Lyla Johns: Girls 50 free, 100 butterfly, 400 free relay
Jacob Moose: Boys 200 medley relay
Morgan Pratt: Girls 200 freestyle, 500 free, 200 free relay
Emma Seymour: Girls 50 free, 100 free, 400 free relay
Bellum Vine: Girls 100 breaststroke, 200 free relay
Audrey Wolff: Girls 50 free, 100 backstroke, 200 free relay, 400 free relay
Bailey Williams: Boys 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay
Grant Willis: Boys 500 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay
Concord
Eli DeCubellis: Boys 200 medley relay, 200 free relay
Jonah DeCubellis: Boys 200 medley relay, 200 free relay
Emily Epler: Girls 400 free relay
Laurel Keasler: Girls 200 IM, 100 breaststroke, 400 free relay
Bennett Leder: Boys 200 medley relay, 200 free relay
Matthew Lucky: Boys 200 IM, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay
Isabella Neri: Girls 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 400 free relay
McKenzie Peurifoy: Girls 100 free, 100 backstroke, 400 free relay
Northwest Cabarrus
Christian Almaraz: Boys 200 free relay
Lane Bradshaw: Boys 200 IM, 100 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay
Lauren Bradshaw: Girls 200 IM, 100 backstroke, 400 free relay
Hayden Burroughs: Girls 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 free relay, 400 free relay
Matthew Fowler: Boys 200 free relay
Justin Gould: Boys 200 free, 500 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay
Kylie Moro: Girls 200 IM, 100 butterfly
Sofia Moro: Girls 50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay
Graham Powers: Boys 100 free, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay
Harrison Ranier: Boys 100 butterfly, 200 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay
Caroline Rinker: Girls 50 free, 500 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay
Jacob Rinker: Boys 200 free relay
Robert Strickland: Boys 200 free relay
Isabella Thompson: Girls 200 free, 100 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay