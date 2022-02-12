 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Spiders’ Lucky makes it 3-for-3; Trojans’ Ranier, relay team grab gold
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Spiders' Lucky makes it 3-for-3; Trojans' Ranier, relay team grab gold

02-13 SWIM STUFF

Concord's Matthew Lucky (left) took the 100-yard breaststroke for the third year in a row and finished first in the 200 individual medley, while Northwest Cabarrus' Harrison Ranier also won multiple gold medals.

Don’t call it luck.

Just call it being Lucky.

As he had for the past two seasons, Concord High School’s Matthew Lucky won the gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Class 3A swimming championships at Cary’s Triangle Aquatic Center Friday.

Lucky won the breaststroke race by nearly three seconds, finishing in 1 minute, 49.6 seconds to make it three years in a row as the champion.

The senior Spider and Northwestern University commit wasn’t done there, though.

After finishing second in the 200 individual medley by a hair last year, Lucky was able to bring home first place in that event, too, this time winning the 200 IM in 54.92 seconds.

He took that title by nearly a whopping seven seconds.

But for as good as Lucky was Friday, he wasn’t the only Cabarrus County product to come home with gold draped around his neck.

02-13 RELAY

The Northwest Cabarrus 400 freestyle relay team of Lane Bradshaw, Graham Powers, Justin Gould and Harrison Ranier won a gold medal at the Class 3A state swim meet Friday.

Four others did, and Northwest Cabarrus’ Harrison Ranier had his name connected with each one.

The Trojan senior won an individual state title, finishing first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:38.33.

Ranier also anchored Northwest Cabarrus’ gold-winning 400 freestyle relay team that featured Lane Bradshaw, Graham Powers and Justin Gould (3:12.60).

If that weren’t enough, Ranier also walked away as the Class 3A N.C. Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winner, given by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

Ranier, an Auburn University commit, played a vital role in the Trojan boys’ ability to bring home a second-place finish in the team standings.

The Independent Tribune will have more coverage of the state swimming championships. 

