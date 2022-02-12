HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Spiders’ Lucky makes it 3-for-3; Trojans’ Ranier, relay team grab gold

Don’t call it luck.

Just call it being Lucky.

As he had for the past two seasons, Concord High School’s Matthew Lucky won the gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Class 3A swimming championships at Cary’s Triangle Aquatic Center Friday.

Lucky won the breaststroke race by nearly three seconds, finishing in 1 minute, 49.6 seconds to make it three years in a row as the champion.

The senior Spider and Northwestern University commit wasn’t done there, though.

After finishing second in the 200 individual medley by a hair last year, Lucky was able to bring home first place in that event, too, this time winning the 200 IM in 54.92 seconds.

He took that title by nearly a whopping seven seconds.

But for as good as Lucky was Friday, he wasn’t the only Cabarrus County product to come home with gold draped around his neck.

Four others did, and Northwest Cabarrus’ Harrison Ranier had his name connected with each one.