HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Four Cabarrus grapplers win public-school state titles, including a pair of two-timers

CONCORD – Cabarrus County sent nine wrestlers to the Greensboro Coliseum as regional champions on Thursday.

Three days later, four left as state champions.

And two of them are two-timers.

On Saturday, Mount Pleasant’s David McEachern and Kyler Pickard matched each other by winning N.C. High School Athletic Association titles.

They were also joined by Central Cabarrus’ Jackson Baglio and Marcus Jackson, both of whom already had state championship hardware in their possession.

Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant’s Jarin Spradley was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year.

Baglio, a junior who has committed to N.C. State, won the Class 3A 113-pound crown last year. Marcus Jackson, a senior, was the 106-pound champion two years ago as a sophomore. On Saturday, Baglio completed an undefeated season (30-0) by claiming the 120-pound title, and Marcus Jackson won the 132-pound championship.

Baglio pinned his first three opponents in Greensboro, and then he clinched the title with a major decision (15-5) over Morganton Fred T. Foard’s Brayden Mejia in the finals.