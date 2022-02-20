HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Four Cabarrus grapplers win public-school state titles, including a pair of two-timers

CONCORD – Cabarrus County sent nine wrestlers to the Greensboro Coliseum as regional champions on Thursday.
Three days later, four left as state champions.
And two of them are two-timers.
On Saturday, Mount Pleasant’s David McEachern and Kyler Pickard matched each other by winning N.C. High School Athletic Association titles.
They were also joined by Central Cabarrus’ Jackson Baglio and Marcus Jackson, both of whom already had state championship hardware in their possession.
Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant’s Jarin Spradley was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year.
Baglio, a junior who has committed to N.C. State, won the Class 3A 113-pound crown last year. Marcus Jackson, a senior, was the 106-pound champion two years ago as a sophomore. On Saturday, Baglio completed an undefeated season (30-0) by claiming the 120-pound title, and Marcus Jackson won the 132-pound championship.
Baglio pinned his first three opponents in Greensboro, and then he clinched the title with a major decision (15-5) over Morganton Fred T. Foard’s Brayden Mejia in the finals.
Marcus Jackson had a tougher go of it, that is until he reached the finals. He opened with a 9-2 decision in the first round, then moved on to the third round with a technical fall. In the third round, he won by another decision, this time 7-2. In the finals, he topped Monroe Central Academy’s Elijah Harris with a 8-0 major decision.
Last week, Spradley, who was in his first season at the helm in 2021 when he led the Tigers to a team title, told a reporter from the Independent Tribune that Mount Pleasant could wind up with multiple state champions.
His forecast was accurate.
McEachern, a sophomore who entered the state meet as a region runner-up, tore through Class 2A’s 126-pound bracket, winning each of his four matches with a pin. In the finals, he took out West Lincoln’s Chade Norman in 4:40.
Pickard, a senior, earned his 170-pound title by winning his first two matches by pinning his opponents and his last two with decisions. He defeated Rutherfordton’s R.S. Central’s Richard Post 7-0 in the championship match.
Cabarrus County had 24 wrestlers represented at the state championships, and several others did well.
Local wrestlers who finished as state runners-up include Hickory Ridge’s Tomas Brooker (4A, 170), Cox Mill’s Sam Cowher (4A, 195) and Cooper Davis (4A, 113), Jay M. Robinson’s Connor Goodman (2A, 132) and A.L. Brown’s Gavin Hartsell (4A, 182).
One wrestler of note who did not finish first or second was Mount Pleasant senior Chase Crayton, who was vying for his third consecutive state title. He finished third at 220 pounds.
Other third-place finishers were Mount Pleasant’s Trent Almond (2A, 113) and A.L. Brown’s Trevor Freeman (4A, 120).
Fourth-place finishers were Hickory Ridge’s Bryce Gadson (4A. 220) and Concord’s Daniel Tierney (3A, 138).
Local fifth-place wrestlers were Hickory Ridge’s Jaylon Pemberton (4A, 138) and Hunter Jones (4A, 126).