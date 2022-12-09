HORTON ON CABARRUS HOOPS: A look at Vikings standout Lewis and other CabCo observations

The first Cream of Cabarrus basketball rankings of the season will be released in less than two weeks.

Until then, here are a few observations from the first couple weeks of the 2022-23 season:

Kyra Lewis is real

Listed at 5 feet, 9 inches tall (and we’re still not sure about that), Central Cabarrus girls basketball player Lewis is off to an extremely strong start to her junior season.

So far, Lewis is putting up 16.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. She’s also averaging 2.5 steals.

One of the things I love about Lewis is there’s no wasted movement with her; everything she does has a purpose. In the one-on-one world of teenage basketball, there’s no long “iso” dribbles or low-percentage shots. Lewis makes her move, gets inside, and rarely has her shot blocked when she’s going up against bigger defenders.

Lewis could give a clinic on efficiency.

So far, it’s helped the Vikings to a 3-3 record, including a 1-0 mark in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The three losses have come to a pair of Class 4A teams (Cox Mill and West Cabarrus) and a private-school full of Division I college recruits (Indian Trail-based 1 of 1 Academy).

Lewis is also a woman of the people.

During a game at last week’s CabCo Classic, with the Viking trailing in a tense game, Lewis walked to the scorer’s table to check back in. A little boy looked over at her admiringly.

“Hey, Kyra!” he said.

Lewis gave him a smile.

“Hi, Aiden!” she said.

You could tell it made Young Fella’s night.

Dynamic Daniel duo

Speaking of Central Cabarrus, that boys basketball team over there is pretty daggone good.

The Vikings are currently 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the SPC.

There are several reasons for that:

● Great, experienced coaching

● One of the county’s best players in senior guard Jaiden Thompson

● Senior guard/forward/center – yep, he plays all three at 6-3! – Gavin Powell’s toughness and shooting

● And the competitive spirit of the Daniel twins, Carson and Chase

I just want to be on the record with this: I’ve covered A LOT of basketball in my 30-plus years as a sports writer – high school, college and pro.

I’ve never seen competitors like the Daniel twins.

NEVER.

Of course, I’m not saying they’re the best players I’ve covered. I’ve been blessed to cover the Final Four and the NBA Finals in my lifetime. But nobody competes like the Daniel twins.

I was reminded of that during last week’s CabCo Classic when the Vikings defeated a stout Concord Academy team by double digits.

The Daniel brothers just have a way of wreaking havoc on defense, playing at a feverish pace. They make it uncomfortable for whomever they’re guarding. They make you feel as if you’re wearing a winter coat in July: hot and bothered.

They play defense like supper depends on it.

Thus far, the Daniel brothers are averaging 10 steals per game between them – Chase is at 5.2 and Carson at 4.8.

Thompson, the team’s leading scorer at nearly 20 points per game, is close behind them with 4.5 steals each night.

Overall, Central Cabarrus is a defensive menace, which is what often kick-starts its offense. And with the Daniel twins at the top of the defense hounding folks, you better be ready to get out of your comfort zone when you’re playing the Vikings.

It’s like I told Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker Saturday night: “Man, there’s something different about (the Daniel twins’) DNA. It's just ... different.”

A+ for A.L. Brown girls

Already, we have a surprise team of the year: the A.L. Brown girls basketball team.

The Wonders are off to a 4-0 start.

How big is that?

Well, the Wonders have already passed last season’s win total, when they went 3-20, including an 0-12 record in the Greater Metro 4 Conference. That means they’ve never won a game in the 2-year-old league.

Over the previous two seasons combined, A.L. Brown had won a total of five games.

This year, though, the Wonders have a new head coach in Davon Brown. And not only are they undefeated, they have blown folks out.

Heading into today’s game at North Davidson, A.L. Brown has won its four games by nearly 20 points per outing.

Junior power forward R’mani Bradley has been key for the Wonders, averaging team highs of 13 points and nine rebounds. Junior shooting guard Ayanni Flood is scoring at a nine-points-per-game clip.

Both Bradley and Floor are making 60 percent of their shots.

Senior forward Xiomara Estela is putting up eight points and six rebounds. Senior guard Ma’Kya Foster is coming in with six points and three steals each night.

Brown, who was a longtime assistant to retired A.L. Brown boys basketball coach Shelwyn Klutz, has taken the girls squad places it hasn’t been in quite a while.

The current winning streak marks the first time the Wonders have won four games in a row since 2018. The last time A.L. Brown won its first four games of the season was 2014, when it was victorious in its first seven games.

So, yeah, 4-0 feels pretty darned good right now.

The understated Brown said that’s a testament to his players, but he also notes there is plenty of work still to be done.

“I’m proud of the work that my girls have been putting in,” Brown said. “I’m happy. I just don’t want us to get a false sense of security where we feel like we’re ready to take on the world because we won four games.

“They’re working hard, and we’re learning. We’re still in that process with new coaches, and I’m getting to learn the girls’ strengths and weaknesses. It’s constant development to get them acclimated to my system. It’s different going from coach to coach. Everybody’s just getting accustomed to one another.”

Added Brown, “But, overall, I feel good about the fact that we’re winning and the girls are building confidence.”

Buzzer-beaters

● Amazing to watch the Hickory Ridge girls basketball team play. They’re relentless, and they have a plethora of weapons. Is a Greater Metro 4 title in the Bulls’ future?

● The Cannon boys basketball team is once again playing a national schedule and doing quite well. The Cougars are 9-2 and being led by junior star Austin Swartz with major assistance from Jaylen Claggett, Isaiah Henry, Evan Ingram and Sean Birmingham.

● Really like Concord Academy boys basketball senior Petar Asceric, a 6-foot-10 Serbian with 3-point range and inside dominance. Not fast, doesn’t jump high, but I love the style and toughness that Asceric brings. Kind of Cabarrus County’s very own Nikoa Jokic. (Relax: I’m not calling Asceric the next coming of “The Joker,” the reigning NBA MVP for the Denver Nuggets. I just like how he gets things done in a game that touts speed and athleticism so much.)

THIS WEEKEND'S GAME SCHEDULE

Today

A.L. Brown at North Davidson

Cannon (boys) vs. Pittsboro Northwood

Cannon (girls) in tournament

Concord Academy at Hickory Grove Christian

Lake Norman Charter at Central Cabarrus

East Rowan at Concord

Hickory Ridge at Cox Mill

Mount Pleasant at Gray Stone Day

Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan

Jay M. Robinson at North Stanly

Saturday

Cannon (girls) vs. Cardinal O’OHara (Pa.) (at She Got Game Classic in Washington, D.C.)

West Cabarrus (girls) vs. Legacy Early College (S.C.)