SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College held its 17th annual Student Leadership Awards Banquet recently, presenting awards to 14 outstanding student leaders. The program was held at the College’s North Campus, with students, parents, guests, faculty, and staff in attendance.

The following students were honored:

Elizabeth Avalos received the Outstanding Student Worker Award for her contributions to the achievement of department goals while working as a graphic designer for the Student Recruitment and Retention Department at Rowan-Cabarrus. She made such a positive impact that she was “borrowed” often by other areas of Student Success Services.

Gabrielle Brown was honored with the Eddie H. Myers Leadership Award. Given in honor of Myers, former Rowan-Cabarrus Vice President of Student Services, this award recognizes self-discipline, good citizenship, a commitment to lifelong learning, and determination to overcome adversity. Brown maintained a 4.0 GPA while serving as Student Government Association president, a role in which she skillfully advocated for a student population of more than 20,000.

Terra Daisey and Carolyn Van Alstyne were the recipients of the TRIO Scholar Award, which honors a student in the TRIO program at North and South Campus who has a 4.0 GPA and demonstrates exemplary engagement in TRIO activities.

Taylor Drye was presented with the Golden Leadership Award, having maintained academic excellence while serving as vice president of the Radiography Club, participating in all club meetings and service events as well as attending all Student Government Association meetings.

Rodina Eliwa received the Outstanding Community Service Award, which is presented to a student who has done exemplary community service work. In 2022, she performed community service work, maintained a rigorous course load and high grades, served as an Early College student leader, and held down a job. Her community service work included volunteering at local food kitchens, tutoring children whose parents have no access to professional tutoring, packing boxes and care packages for soldiers, and more.

Ashley Farthing was recognized as the recipient of the Student Parent Scholar Award, which recognizes a student parent who has overcome unique barriers to succeed academically. She successfully managed pregnancy and childbirth while keeping her grades high and keeping on track to complete her degree.

Amber Hall and Noah Mendoza were presented the TRIO Trailblazer Award, which recognizes one TRIO student at each campus who has demonstrated determination and persistence in overcoming challenges and made significant academic improvement.

Persephone Houston was honored with the Silver Leadership Award, which goes to a student who maintains high grades and makes a positive impact on the school and community in their first year of service on the Student Government Executive Board. Houston has maintained a 4.0 GPA while staying engaged on campus and advocating for her fellow veterans and their families.

Allie Koonts received the Wellness Champion Award for her work as an advocate for mental health and her active involvement in promoting the initiatives of the Student Wellness Center.

Kendrick Steele was honored with the TRIO Outstanding Leader Award for exceptional leadership and service to the TRIO Student Advisory Board, where he had perfect attendance as a member, as well as for his engagement in the overall TRIO learning community.

LaNyia West was honored with the Engaged Leader Award for demonstrating leadership in various ways across the College. She has served as a leader on the TRIO Advisory Council, as a Career and Academic Advising Work-Study student, and as a Student Wellness advocate.

Jon Crockett, an instructor of Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technologies, was the recipient of the Student Champion and Supporter Award, which recognizes faculty, staff, alumni or other supporters of Rowan-Cabarrus. The award is presented to a person who serves as a positive mentor and significantly supports students in pursuit of their personal, professional and academic goals.

“It is a pleasure to recognize these outstanding student leaders, who are not only leaving their mark on Rowan-Cabarrus but will one day become leaders of their community and perhaps beyond,” said Rowan-Cabarrus Vice President of Student Success Natasha Lipscomb. “We are intentional about offering students opportunities outside the classroom to experience personal growth through leadership and service.”

