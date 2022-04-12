4-H Foundation holding fundraiser

Cabarrus 4-H Foundation is hosting a Port-A-Pit BBQ Fundraiser on April 29, with pre-orders only. Meals will include a BBQ 1/2 Chicken, BBQ Slaw, Baked Beans and Roll for $10. Pre-order by April 22 at go.ncsu.edu/cabarrus4hfoundation.

All profits go towards supporting 4-H youth development programs in Cabarrus County. Meals can also be pre-ordered and donated to local first responders. These donated meals will be delivered locally.

The Cabarrus 4-H Foundation is a local non-profit started by 4-H volunteers’ leaders and local 4-H youth development professionals