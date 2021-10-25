AAA: Carolina gas prices stabilize after another 14-cent hike

CHARLOTTE – Gas prices in the Carolinas have finally stabilized over the weekend after increasing another 14 cents last week in North Carolina alone, making Monday’s averages in both North and South Carolina a new 2021 high, and the most expensive daily average since October 2014.

North Carolina pump prices have climbed a total of 25 cents this month, whereas South Carolina pump prices have climbed a total of 23 cents. So far this year, the North Carolina state average has increased a total of $1.14 per gallon since January 1 – and the South Carolina state average has increased a total of $1.13 per gallon since that same time.

“Gas prices have been dragged higher by skyrocketing crude oil prices,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Crude oil prices have faced tremendous upward pressure, because global fuel demand is outpacing global production and supply levels. Although oil prices increased again last week, it was by a smaller margin than the weeks before. Fortunately, gasoline futures held steady. So even if gas prices increase again this week, it shouldn’t be as significant of a jump as what drivers have experienced so far this month.”