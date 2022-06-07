AAA: Carolina pump prices reach new highs as high demand keeps gas surging

CHARLOTTE – Gas prices in the Carolinas have reached new highs as both states’ averages jumped more than 15 cents on the week.

“Unfortunately, the pain at the pump could likely get even worse this week,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Right now people are still filling up despite how high prices have gotten and at some point motorists may change their daily driving habits, but we’re not there yet.”

North Carolina’s current gas price average now sits at $4.52 per gallon, having a 17-cent increase on the week. This average is 50 cents more than a month ago and $1.64 more than a year ago. South Carolina’s current gas price average now sits at $4.46 per gallon, having a 21-cent increase on the week. This average is 51 cents more than a month ago and $1.65 more than a year ago.

Monday’s national average for a gallon of gas was $4.86, which was 59 cents more than a month ago, and $1.81 more than a year ago.

Crude oil prices rose 3% last week on the futures market. Friday's settlement of $118.87 per barrel was $3.80/b more than the week before. Gasoline future prices increased 24 cents per gallon from the week before, reaching a new all-time record high. Although OPEC+ announced plans to raise oil production by 648,000 barrels per day

Oil and gasoline futures prices traded significantly higher last week as the European Union's Russian oil ban contributed to ongoing global supply concerns, while expectations of global fuel demand increased after China lifted COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai.

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

For updated state and metro prices log on to https://gasprices.aaa.com/