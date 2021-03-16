AAA: Gas prices rise 10+ cents in the Carolinas; highest since April 2019

CHARLOTTE — After last month’s winter storm, gas price averages have jumped 10 to 12 cents in the Carolinas, and prices will likely continue to increase this week, following the EIA’s latest weekly reports showing a second week of major decline in gasoline stocks and a substantial increase in U.S. demand.

“Motorists are paying a lot more to fill up compared to February,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are seeing more expensive pump prices with little relief in the upcoming weeks.”

North Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $2.67, seeing a 10-cent increase on the week. This is 32 cents more expensive than a month ago and 59 cents more expensive than last year. South Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $2.63, seeing a 12-cent increase on the week. This is 35 cents more expensive than a month ago and 65 cents more expensive than last year. South Carolina also made the nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases, as well as the nation’s top 10 least expensive markets.

The national gas price average jumped nearly 40 cents since the winter storm, now sitting at $2.86. This is 9 cents more expensive on the week.