Fire damages vacant home in downtown Concord

CONCORD – Fire damaged an abandoned home on Cabarrus Avenue Monday night.

According to the Concord Fire Department (CFD), at 11:57 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, CFD responded to a reported fire at 147 Cabarrus Ave E. Fire apparatus and personnel were on the scene within two minutes and found an abandoned residential structure with smoke and fire showing.

The fire was brought under control within 19 minutes. Four engine companies, 1 Ladder Company, one rescue company and two battalion chiefs responded with a total of 24 firefighters. Assistance was received from Cabarrus EMS and Concord Police Department.

There were no injuries and no families were displaced from this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.