If you or someone you know is facing Alzheimer's disease, dementia or another chronic illness, it's never too early to put financial plans in place.

The community is invited to join us to learn tips for managing someone else's finances, how to prepare for future care costs and the benefits of planning. "Managing Money: A Caregiver's Guide to Finances, Workshop and Panel Discussion " will be held Saturday morning, April 22, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. in the Coltrane Memorial Room, Fellowship Hall of Central United Methodist Church , 30 Union Street Concord, NC 28025.

Breakfast and resource materials will be provided. There will also be a panel discussion with questions and answers and vendor information.

This is a community partnership with the Alzheimer's Association, Atrium Health, Central United Methodist Church, NC Cooperative Extension and the Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA). A highly successful community conference was held in January , 2023 and this topic was requested as a followup topic.

You are encouraged to register in advance for this community workshop. To register: tinyurl.com/caregiverfinancesconcord or call 800-272-3900. Registration will be available at the door. Registering in advance is very helpful for breakfast preparation. For additional information contact Amy Beaver, Central United Methodist Church Parish Nurse at 704-786-4109, Extension 2006 or Pam Outen, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, NCSU Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus Center at 704-920-3310.