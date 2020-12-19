All Saints Episcopal Church sets out to remember those who died from COVID-19

One hundred and twenty is a small number when compared to the more than 300,000 who have died in the United States from COVID-19 and it looks even smaller when seeing the more than 1.6 million who have died worldwide, but the impact of every single death is far reaching.

Sociologists estimate an average of nine people are directly affected by a single death which amplifies the impact even more. Recognizing the effects of this virus and the deaths it has caused is something those at All Saints Episcopal wanted to do.

“The hope is for that those people who have had people that they love die during this and have had no way to mark that, that they have their own small marker,” Reverend Cox said. “They’re holding off on a memorial service until it’s safe to gather. I don’t think people who made that decision ever imagined that they could be looking at 18 months of not being able to have closure. This is a way to say, ‘We see you. We see you.’ And for the community to actually see it.”

“The Service of Light” at All Saints Episcopal is an event held every single year at the church on the shortest day of the year — Dec. 21. It’s an event “about recognizing the darkness and looking for the light claiming hope.”