All Saints Episcopal Church sets out to remember those who died from COVID-19

CONCORD — One hundred and twenty chairs sit empty on the lawn of All Saints Episcopal Church this weekend.
The chairs were set up Saturday morning with a bell tolling to remember those who have died in Cabarrus County from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March. They will sit there through “The Service of Light” which will be held at All Saints Episcopal on Monday evening at 7 p.m.
“All of our normal grieving processes have been derailed,” the Rev. Nancy Cox said in a phone conversation Thursday. “Usually when someone dies there’s a whole bunch of people that come to that house and they bring food and they spend time and then you have some kind of celebration of their life. If you’re a religious person that would be a religious service. There’s some time that people gather for a viewing, a wake, people have memorial services, it’s really all about people because people coming together and supporting people when they’re dealing with death. Right now they can’t do that and we don’t grieve well alone.
“People don’t have any place to put their grief.”
The church got the idea for this from the memorial in Oklahoma City which honors those who died in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building which resulted in the deaths of 168 people.
Chairs made of glass, bronze and stone are arranged in nine rows to represent those who died in the nine levels of the building.
One hundred and twenty is a small number when compared to the more than 300,000 who have died in the United States from COVID-19 and it looks even smaller when seeing the more than 1.6 million who have died worldwide, but the impact of every single death is far reaching.
Sociologists estimate an average of nine people are directly affected by a single death which amplifies the impact even more. Recognizing the effects of this virus and the deaths it has caused is something those at All Saints Episcopal wanted to do.
“The hope is for that those people who have had people that they love die during this and have had no way to mark that, that they have their own small marker,” Reverend Cox said. “They’re holding off on a memorial service until it’s safe to gather. I don’t think people who made that decision ever imagined that they could be looking at 18 months of not being able to have closure. This is a way to say, ‘We see you. We see you.’ And for the community to actually see it.”
“The Service of Light” at All Saints Episcopal is an event held every single year at the church on the shortest day of the year — Dec. 21. It’s an event “about recognizing the darkness and looking for the light claiming hope.”
That service has been affected by COVID-19 as well as people have to actually register for the event so the church can maintain social distancing guidelines put in place by the state.
But while All Saints Episcopal may be unable to fit in everyone they want to into their building Monday night, they wanted to be able to reach out to their community in some tangible way for the service. They hope these chairs will in some way let those who have been affected by COVID-19 feel some empathy.
“We see you,” Reverend Cox said. “I am seen, but also this idea of that grief, we hope that it could be one way for people to move forward. That grief when it’s recognized, you’re not bearing it alone, now we’ve brought it out into the whole community.”
All Saints Episcopal Church is located at 525 Lake Concord Road NE in Concord. Their website is www.allsaintsconcord.org. The chairs will be visible day and night for all to see.
“I just hope that having seen this we will be moved to be more gentle and compassionate with one another because everyone’s carrying heavy burdens,” Reverend Cox said. “And that it will also be a place of hope because a burden shared is halved. I hope it will bring light and lighten the load.”
