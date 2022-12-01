Apply to join Concord's 2023 Citizen Public Safety Academy

CONCORD – Applications are now open for the 18th Citizen Public Safety Academy.

The eight-week program provides a unique opportunity for citizens to gain a behind-scenes-look and deeper understanding of the many roles and responsibilities of the city’s public safety professionals.

Due to growing demand, the city is expanding the program and will offer both an afternoon and an evening session. Residents are encouraged to apply early as space is limited.

During the Citizen Public Safety Academy, students will spend three classes with the Concord Police Department, taking an in-depth look at the department’s evidence-based community policing strategies and will even get to meet the police K-9s. The class will also spend three sessions with the Concord Fire Department where there will be demonstrations to show participants how the department responds to various incidents, such as fire, hazmat, rescue and aircraft rescue and firefighting. Students will also have an opportunity to meet with Emergency Management and learn about the city’s Mobile Command Center. Finally, the class will visit Concord’s emergency communications center where students will get a behind-scenes look at what happens when they call 911 for assistance.

Applications for the Citizen Public Safety Academy are available online at concordnc.gov/PublicSafetyAcademy, and are due Feb. 1, 2023. Class size is limited to 20 students and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Classes begin on Feb.15, with consecutive classes held every Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., culminating in a graduation banquet on April 4. New for 2023, the city will offer an afternoon class from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., based on demand.

For more information, citizens may contact Crystal Green, Police Administration Manager, Concord Police Department at 704-920-5007.