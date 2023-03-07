We've fielded a lot of questions lately about the status of Art Walk on Union in the coming months, as downtown Concord undergoes a streetscape makeover that will close down sections of Union Street off and on until the project's anticipated completion in Fall 2024. Currently, Union Street South is closed from Corban Avenue to mid-block near Cabarrus Avenue, although sidewalks will remain open.

We're pleased to announce that the next Art Walk on Union will take place Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., with artist booths lined up on Union Street from the library to the mid-block closure, and also along Cabarrus Avenue to Church Street.

Artists and creatives are invited to register for a space before March 17: Visit https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion to register.

Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company, the day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. AWoU is a Cabarrus Arts Council and City of Concord event.

This Week! (March 8 –12)

Kid Krafters – Wednesday, March 8, 4:30 p.m.– Join us as we learn about warm and cool colors by making your own color wheel. Then put your new knowledge to work and create a piece of “color wheel” art. Recommended ages 7-12; No Registration; Free; 27 Union Street, Concord Library - Auditorium. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/kid-krafters-con-50/

Preschool Picassos – Friday March 10, 10:15 – 11:30 a.m. Does your child love to make messy art? Join us for collaborative, process‐based art at the library! You WILL get messy – please wear old clothes! Ages 3 – 5 with caregiver; Free; No Registration; Located in Harrisburg Cabarrus County Library, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/preschool-picassos-har-61/

Damn Tall Buildings - Friday, March 10, 8 p.m. Damn Tall Buildings is a tight, harmonizing, swinging trio that specializes in bluegrass but also expertly ventures through jazz, ragtime, country swing, and contemporary singer-songwriter styles. Most of all, they are FUN – it is just clear as can be that they are having a blast on stage and enjoying taking the audience along for the ride. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $35; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/damn-tall-buildings.

Crafty Creators – Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. – noon. All crafters welcome! Bring your own project and enjoy some good company. Small, impromptu craft materials are available, but your creation is entirely up to you. For Adults and Seniors; No Registration; Located at 4291 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland Public Library. For More information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/crafty-creators-mid-5/

Next Week! (March 13 –19)

Embroidery 101 – Monday, March 13, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Have you ever been curious about hand embroidery? Come learn a few basic stitches and create your own unique piece of artwork. Beginners welcome! All supplies provided. In 101 we will cover straight stitch, backstitch, satin stitch, and French knots. Registration is required; Ages 13+; Free; Harrisburg Library Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway. For registration and more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/embroidery-101-har-1/ .

Teen DIY 3-D Butterfly Bookmark – Tuesday, March 14, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Teen – Spring is in the air. To celebrate, we’re going to make beautiful 3-D butterfly bookmarks! All supplies provided. Registration is required; Ages 13+; Free; Harrisburg Library Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway. For registration and more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/teen-diy-3-d-butterfly-bookmark-har/.

Art Lab - Wednesday, March 15, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Feelin’ Crafty – Wednesday, March 15, 4:30 p.m. Anyone out there like to do crafts? Join us as we celebrate National Children’s Craft Day by making all sorts of crafts. No Registration; All families welcomed; Free; Concord Library Auditorium, 27 Union Street. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/feelin-crafty-con/.

Paper Quilts – Thursday March 16, 4:30 p.m. Enjoy a presentation about cloth quilts and quilting techniques, then make a paper quilt of your very own design! For age 6-12; No Registration; Free; Concord Library Auditorium, 27 Union Street. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/paper-quilts/ .

Embroidery 102 – Thursday March 16, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Have you ever been curious about hand embroidery? Come learn a few basic stitches and create your own unique piece of artwork. Beginners welcome! All supplies provided. In 102 we will cover long and short stitch, stem stitch, and split stitch. Please bring your project from 101 with you. Registration is required; Ages 13+; Free; Harrisburg Library Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway. For registration and more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/embroidery-102-har-1/.

Adult DIY Leprechaun Wreaths – Friday, March 17 4 – 5 p.m. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style with this decorative and easy to make wreath! All supplies provided. Registration is required; For Adults; Free; Harrisburg Library Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway. For registration and more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/adult-diy-leprechaun-wreaths-har/.

League of Extraordinary LEGOs – Friday, March 17, 4 – 5 p.m. We'll bring the LEGOs, you bring your imagination! Now with DUPLO! For Ages 4 – 11; No Registration; Free; Kannapolis Library Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/league-of-extraordinary-legos-kan-56/.

Crochet 102 – Rose Pin – Saturday, March 18, 3 – 4 p.m. If you’re experienced with crochet, come and create a cute rose pin! Knowledge of crochet stitches required. Limited spaces available; no registration. For Ages 13+; No Registration; Free; Kannapolis Library Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/crochet-102---rose-pin-kan/.

Upcoming!

Let’s Meet – Cabarrus Creatives – Thursday, March 23, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Cabarrus creatives, drop by, meet the staff (including new Performing Arts Director Brian Sullivan) and other local creatives, and join us in dreaming about the future for arts in Cabarrus. For all ages, No registration required, No Cost. This event will be held at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2432103826955851?ref=newsfeed .

Harrisburg Art Walk – Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Attendees can expect to see an array of art vendors - everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, hand-made bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more! Free and Public event; Register to participate as a vendor; Harris Depot Park - 6960 Harris Depot Rd. Harrisburg; for more info, visit https://www.harrisburgnc.org/414/Harrisburg-Art-Walk.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; AWoU Partner: the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, April 19, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

The Steel Wheels - Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have enthralled audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, this dynamic band marries old-time musical traditions with their own innovative sound. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-steel-wheels.

Feel Good Fest – Saturday, April 29, 2 - 10 p.m. Come out to Greenlife Family Farms in Concord for a family friendly 8 hour fest and heighten your senses with polished music, impressive art, real butterfly interactions, brilliant fire performances, and more! Located at Greenlife Family Farms; 281 Odell School Road, Concord. Tickets purchased online; Adult supervision required; for more info, contact Justin Ervin at justinervin@habitualroots.com; (336) 971-1719 or visit https://allevents.in/concord/feel-good-fest-nc/10000492729255467

Art on the Go Midland Library – Tuesday, May 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-3/

Alex Cuba - Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, Alex Cuba is a singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs relinquish conventional stereotypes that exemplify much of the Latin music landscape. .Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50/; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/alex-cuba.

Art Lab - Wednesday, May 31, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; AWoU Partner: the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, June 28, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).