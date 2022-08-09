Atrium Health Cabarrus celebrates 85 years

CONCORD - The history of Atrium Health Cabarrus dates to the mid-1930s, when Mr. Charles A. Cannon and his associate George A. Batte, Jr., led an effort to pursue more accessible and full-service healthcare for the wave of workers that Cannon Mills brought to Cabarrus County. The small, private “sick house” on Union Street was not able to accommodate the growing population.

The hospital opened its doors on July 26, 1937, with 46 beds and 10 bassinets. Over the past 80 years, Atrium Health Cabarrus has evolved from a small, county-owned facility into an innovative, highly accredited hospital. Since its inception, Atrium Health Cabarrus offers exceptional healthcare access to a six-county footprint through 457 licensed beds, multiple clinical services; a substantial inpatient/outpatient network; 381 staff physicians & over 4,000 employees while providing Health, Hope and Healing for all.

The vision of Mr. Charles Cannon was reflected upon in honor of the hospital’s Birthday week. Atrium Health Cabarrus and Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation wanted to continue the rich and vibrant history of the hospital by updating the current history wall located in the community way hall at Atrium Health Cabarrus. The wall was created in 2012 for the hospital’s 75th birthday. This week, hospital administration along with Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation, revealed the newest decade as the history continues to grow. This wall is a signature piece of informational art showcased, that the hospital is proud to display. The challenge in creating and designing the wall was to condense another 10 years of events, employees, community leaders, and medical milestones into a timeline. However, the result has captured the spirit and unique heritage of this hospital very well.

Among the celebrations, the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation announced its annual Ann Cannon Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship Recipient. On Monday July 25, 2022, the foundation was excited to announce Kritika Sharma as the recipient of the 2022 Ann Cannon Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship Award. Sharma is a recent graduate of Cox Mill High School in Concord, N.C., and is attending the University of Alabama Birmingham this fall to pursue a career as a Neonatologist. Sharma began volunteering with Atrium Health Cabarrus in 2018 and has given over 75 hours of time in the Junior Volunteer Program and plans to continue to volunteer at the hospital when she is home from school during her breaks.

The Ann Cannon Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship Award was established in 2004 and is endowed through the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation as a gift from Mr. William (Bill) Cannon in honor of his wife, Mrs. Ann Cannon. Mr. Cannon endowed this award as recognition of his wife’s volunteer contributions as a member and past chair of the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation board and her passion for Atrium Health Cabarrus. The award is used to recognize and support volunteer service among members of the Junior Volunteer Program. The recipients will use this scholarship to assist them as they further their educational pursuits following high school graduation. Since the inception of the scholarship, there have been 19 recipients with a total giving of $40,000.

On Thursday, July 28, the Foundation hosted its Annual Celebration at the Cabarrus Country Club in honor of Atrium Health Cabarrus’ 85th Birthday and Cabarrus College of Health Sciences 80th Birthday. During the evening there were over 200 guest in attendance, and each joined in the celebrations of not only the birthdays but also the first in-person event the foundation and hospital have been able to host since the pandemic began. Among the special guests, teammates of Atrium Health Cabarrus were recognized for their dedication and hard work over the past several years battling COVID. Phyllis Wingate was recognized by Vice President and Facility Executive, Asha Rodriguez, for her leadership in beginning a healing art program at Atrium Health Cabarrus prior to her retirement in December 2019. The healing art program began as studies show that art can help heal not only the sick but anyone that walks the hallways of our hospital. Art helps to alleviate stress and anxiety while providing an uplifting environment. The healing art program is now known as “The Wingate Art Program.”

The Foundation also presented a check in the amount of $12.6 million dollars to the hospital administration as its “We Give First” Campaign closed in December 2021. The “We Give First” campaign began in 2017 and was approved by the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors with a fundraising goal of $8 million. The campaign supports 10 areas within our hospital and provides flexibility to our donors, allowing them to designate which area of Atrium Health Cabarrus their gift will benefit. Charlie Sastoque, Foundation President stated during the event, “The gifts you have generously given throughout these past five years have enabled us to enhance lifesaving programs, services and technology that impacts patient care. Even when the world came to a halt in March of 2020, your support did not. We appreciate the impact you made on our hospital by showing us that we are all STRONGER TOGETHER.” Asha Rodriguez and the hospital administration also shared their gratitude to the many donors at the event during the evening. Since its inception in 1994, the Foundation has raised over $59 million dollars which stays here at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

Charlie Sastoque then presented distinguished awards to several individuals and corporate partners who have reached a new level of lifetime giving with the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation. Each of the following were recognized as our leader level, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Jack and Lynn Guffey, Pam A. Hurley, Becky Szymanski, Kathy T. Bratcher, Cheryl and Kevin Crutchfield, Karla A. Burnette, Dressler's Restaurant, Dr. Howard and Mrs. Gail Benensohn, Asha Rodriguez, Parker's Crane Service, Inc. The Steward Level recognized, Cre8tve Works and those who were recognized as a Cornerstone Level were, Uwharrie Bank, Cabarrus County High Schools - King of the Court, Dr. Paul and Mrs. Margaret Campbell, Joe Grady, US Acute Care Solutions.

Asha Rodriguez and Dr. Bob Kinney recognized several physicians for their dedication to Atrium Health Cabarrus. Among those recognized were Dr. Bob Mitchell, Dr. Paul Campbell, Dr. Doug Kelling, Dr. Chris Christy, Dr. Roc Bauman, Dr. Tom T. Long, III, Dr. Tom Steffens, Dr. Mark Aldous, Dr. Kevin Burroughs, Dr. Henry Chow, Dr. Joe Stegman, Dr. Mark Robinson, Dr. Allen Dobson Jr., Dr. Michael Jones and Dr. Charlie Rhodes. There was also a special recognition in honor of Dr. Bob Kinney as the longest Hospital Advisory Board Chair at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

One of the highlights of the evening was surprising Asha Rodriguez for her dedication and leadership to Atrium Health Cabarrus during the pandemic with the COVID-19 Community Recognition Award. Asha began her role in January 2020, not knowing all the countless hours it would take to lead a team of over 4,300 employees during a two- and half-year pandemic. This week was a reflection of the many years of history we have at Atrium Health Cabarrus.