Atrium Health Named to 2021 Joy in Medicin Health System Recognition Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., October 7, 2021 – The American Medical Association (AMA) announced Thursday that Atrium Health is one of 44 health systems named to the 2021 Joy in Medicine™ Recognition Program.

This distinction recognizes the Atrium Health enterprise – including the greater Charlotte area, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Georgia and Floyd health system in Rome, Georgia – for its demonstrated commitment to preserving the well-being of health care team members by engaging in proven efforts to combat work-related stress and burnout.

"This recognition is a testament to Atrium Health’s dedication to its clinicians’ well-being, especially during the pandemic," said Dr. Scott Rissmiller, executive vice president and chief physician executive for Atrium Health. "By encouraging multidisciplinary teamwork, promoting innovation and fostering emotional resilience, our physicians and advanced practice providers can continue to provide outstanding care for our patients every day. We are honored to be named among the best in the nation for our commitment to our colleagues' professional and mental health.”