Cabarrus County Schools students head back to class for the new school year beginning Thursday, Aug. 10.

CCS has set up a website with information for parents and students: https://bit.ly/3YioLtT

“A new school year always brings excitement about seeing old friends and making new ones, learning new subjects, and participating in fun school activities,” the back to school site says. “It also brings questions about important issues such as school calendars and transportation. This site is designed to answer those questions and to help students and parents prepare for the new school year.”

The website has links and information to valuable information for the 2023-24 school year.

School open houses

Once again, CCS schools are hosting Open House events, which are excellent opportunities to visit your school, meet your teachers and school administrators, and learn more about becoming an active member of your school community. Please visit your school website for dates and times. The basic schedule is:

• Monday, Aug. 7 – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Middle Schools

• Monday, Aug. 7 – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. – High Schools

• Tuesday, Aug. 8 – 5 to 7 p.m. – Elementary Schools

• Tuesday, Aug. 8 - 4 to 7 p.m. – Hickory Ridge Elementary School

• Tuesday, Aug. 8 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Odell Elementary School

New for this school year, we are introducing ParentSquare as our primary school-to-home communications platform. Make sure to register your account and become engaged in our school community.

CCS is also active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram providing information for parents and students.