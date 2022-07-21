Bills are going out and Harrisburg taxes went up

HARRISBURG ⁠— As tax bills are starting to be delivered, residents of Harrisburg are going to see quite the increase in what they owe versus last year's bill.

In fact, the recent tax increase for the Town of Harrisburg might be the largest in the town's history.

The town council approved an eight cent tax increase in June while approving the town's 2022-2023 fiscal year budget. The vote to approve the budget with the tax increase passed 6-2. Council members Diamond Staton-Williams and Rick Russo voted against. Initially Council member Ian Patrick was a "no" vote going into the June meeting, but ultimately voted for the increase.

The taxes jumped from last fiscal year's tax rate of $0.3550 to $0.4350. The total budget for the town was set at $77,199,734. That is roughly $3.5 million more than the last budget.

The majority of that tax increase, about six of the eight cents, is going toward an expansion in policing in Harrisburg.

The policing expansion

The expansion comes after a law enforcement study was provided to the town. The study assessed the town's current law enforcement and offered a few options for expansion.

Harrisburg Town Council approves law enforcement study, holds off on moving forward The Harrisburg Town Council approved a Law Enforcement Study at its Monday night meeting, but it doesn't look like it has any current plans to move forward with a town-run police department.

The town council initially heard the results of the study in 2020, but chose to push off any decisions until it could hold a workshop to do a deep dive into the findings. That workshop was held Sept. 25, 2021. Following that, the town council voted to approve the study later in 2021.

But council members decided that the contract with the sheriff's office was providing good service at a fair rate. Council members opted to put aside any expansion talk for a later date. That date came sooner rather than later.

The study gave three potential options for law enforcement in the town:

Stay with what the town had

Enhance its current level of service

Establish a new police department

The town went with the second option: enhance what it has. When the study was conducted, it found that increasing the contract would add over a million dollar's to the town's annual budget.

Those costs seemed to have increased since the study was made.

Had the town chosen to start its own police department, it could have seen about a one time $10 million increase, and that wouldn't include the annual cost increases for future budgets.

With this expansion, the town plans to have its police presence increase from 17 deputies to 28 over the next four years, this will also include a new captain and traffic officers.

In the budget proposal, the town indicated that the expansion was made necessary by "ever-increasing public safety pressures" due to how close the town is to transportation routes and proximity to the major metro area of Charlotte.

The response to the increase

Council members Staton-Williams and Russo voted against the tax increase, stating that the town was already receiving good police service with its current contract — which is something the previous town council said in 2021.

Russo and Staton-Williams also said police data did not support the need to expand.

There were also many in the community who spoke out against the tax increase.

Rebecca Herrick, a long-time town resident, said this fiscal year was not the time for a tax increase.

"The Harrisburg tax increase could not have happened at a more inappropriate time. Our economic conditions are worse than the mid-2000s. When you look at all of the surrounding communities not one raised taxes," Herrick said.

It is true that Concord, Kannapolis Midland and the county did not increase taxes this fiscal year.

"All but two, including the mayor, supported this tax increase to add more officers. In addition council member Ron Smith supported the increase because the new developments Farmington, Camelia Gardens, Harmony which currently do not have one raised building. If council waited for each of those areas to be built, it would have generated enough revenue to cover additional officers," she continued. "The crime stats over the past 10 years that was posted certainly do not warrant adding additional officers.

The average response times for calls has been sitting between the six to seven minute range. As to increases in crime, according to data given to the town by the sheriff's office in 2021, the majority of crime in the town is related to personal property. As of the beginning of November 2020, there were 341 personal property crimes. At the beginning of November 2021, there were 219.

And categories like crimes against persons, vice crimes or crimes against society didn't see a substantial change during that time period.

"In two more years another revaluation will be upon us and result in what is likely another large tax increase. Residents elect council to make the best decisions with their tax money based on facts and statistics," she said.

The other two cents

While the bulk of the tax increase is going toward policing, there is still a chunk of change that is headed for capital projects in areas of transportation, economic development, and park infrastructure and upgrades. The town said it hopes some of those projects will also see opportunities for state or federal funding or partnership.