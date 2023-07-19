Doing their part to help alleviate the homelessness crisis that impacts communities across the county, Cooperative Christian Ministry announced the purchase of Brown Mill property on Cabarrus Avenue, which will be transformed into new transitional housing.

Through partnerships with Cabarrus County and other groups, CCM--which serves Cabarrus and Southern Rowan counties--will utilize the 10.5-acre property to establish the Rebuilders Campus at Brown Mill Commons, a seven year $35 million investment that will help house some of the most vulnerable people in the community, including families with children, the largest population of homeless in the county.

“The collaborative spirit of Cabarrus County and a sense of urgency will give us the greatest opportunity to address this economic and social crisis before it reaches disastrous and damaging levels,” CCM Chief Executive Officer Ed Hosack said during a media event Wednesday morning.

Originally built and operated as Brown Manufacturing Company in the early 20th century, the property, consisting of about 220,000 square feet, eventually became a part of Cannon Mills Plant 10, producing textile products, according to a CCM press release.

The first phase of the project, expected to cost $13.5 million, involves a residential community that will include two 24-unit apartment buildings and an activity center that house a daycare for resident children. Within three years, the apartments will house 140 to 150 adults and children.

All told, the project, which encompasses three phases, will include 96 apartment units serving close to 300 individuals, including single and two-parent families with children, senior adults and working age adults in employment transition.

Brown Mills Commons, which will be established in the second phase of the project, will be home to retail and commercial enterprises, which will offer employment opportunities. It will include a variety of wellness and education services to address the needs of communities throughout Concord, including Brown Mill, Logan, Hartsell and Gibson Village.

Much of the inspiration and the motivation behind the project was derived from the book of Isaiah, specifically Chapter 58, Verse 12: “Your ancient ruins shall be rebuilt; you shall raise up the foundations of many generations; you shall be called the repairer of the breach, the restorer of streets to live in."

“We truly are rebuilding on history here,” said Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris. “This is one of our textile facilities that has been so important for our community. For us to give it a second life, to help people in need in our community, is a tremendous opportunity.”

In addition to honoring the legacy of the historic property, the facility will “create a bridge through time from downtown and the Historic Courthouse, through the generations of progress represented by the Barber Scotia Campus, Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, and Brown & Norcott Mills on the way to the emerging manufacturing epicenter of The Grounds at Concord.”

CCM Board President Marcella Beam said the development of the project is not the sole accomplishment of CCM but rather “a true collaboration between nonprofit, private individuals and families and government support that has gotten the organization and this community to a very pivotal point in time.”

Underlying the importance of the transitional housing, Beam highlighted the role that keys play in people's lives, noting they give them access to their homes, which provide families with stability and safety.

“I couldn’t help but pray for the future of so many individuals and families that will enter the walls behind us today and receive that key,” she said. “It’s a key that holds hope, love, stabilization, opportunity and a future.”