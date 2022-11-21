Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch give Thanksgiving meals tp Boys & Girls Club families

CONCORD– Bubba Wallace, his Live To Be Different Foundation, Kurt Busch and members of their teams distributed Thanksgiving meals Thursday, Nov. 17, to families at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County.

The Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County provides afterschool programming to more than 700 children in the community. During the pandemic, the club realized many of the families being served could benefit from meals being provided to them for the weekends. Since that time, the club has been supplying around 100 families with shelf-stable food to take home for the weekend every Friday.

“We recognized that this need existed for the families we serve and we committed to meeting it," Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Valerie Melton said. "While a portion of the program is funded by grants, a larger portion is funded by the community, making partnerships like this one instrumental in allowing us to fulfill this need.”

That Thursday afternoon, 100 families received turkeys and boxes filled to the brim with all the Thanksgiving fixings. Wallace and his sister Brittany, who were raised in Concord, were on site to distribute those meals.

“I’m a product of Cabarrus County and I’m thankful to be in a position where I can make a difference. What better place to do that than at the Boys & Girls Club.” Wallace said.

Wallace’s commitment to providing meals to families extends beyond Thanksgiving. He and his Live To Be Different Foundation are partnering with the club this Giving Tuesday to secure donations which will provide holiday meal boxes for families in December.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club or to donate, visit www.bgclubcab.org.