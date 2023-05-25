Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CONCORD – All Cabarrus County Government offices are closed on Monday, May 29, to observe Memorial Day. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 30.

All branches of the Cabarrus County Library System are operating on normal hours on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27. The libraries will close Monday, May 29, and reopen Tuesday, May 30.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility located off Hwy. 49 will close Monday, May 29, and reopen on Tuesday, May 30.

The Construction and Demolition Landfill on Irish Potato Road will operate during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 27. It will close on Monday, May 29, and reopen on Tuesday, May 30.

All Cabarrus County parks will operate normal hours over Memorial Day weekend. Frank Liske Park is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Camp T.N. Spencer, Vietnam Veterans and Rob Wallace parks operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Cabarrus County senior centers are closed on Memorial Day.

For those who live in unincorporated areas, Republic Services will operate during regular hours.