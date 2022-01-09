Cabarrus Calendar

Monday, Jan. 10
The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.
“Rethink Your Sweets” program will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Library, 8556 Cook St., Mt Pleasant. Mt. Pleasant Library will be hosting this program led by Pam Outen, family and consumer sciences extension agent with NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus Center. Learn about sweets , how they effect our health, learn to read food labels, enjoy samples of “healthy” sweets, and receive some new recipes to start off your 2022 in a healthy manner! Preregistration is required. Contact the Mt. Pleasant Library at 704-920-2202 to register.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
A Stretch and Breathe class will help loosen the emotional and physical tightness caused by grief or stressors. All movements can be done standing or sitting and are comfortable for all levels. The class is open to all bereaved families or anyone who is experiencing grief or stress. This virtual class will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
A “Rethink Your Sweets” program will be held at 6 p.m. at the Harrisburg Library, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Harrisburg Library will be hosting this program led by Pam Outen, family and consumer sciences extension agent with NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus Center. Learn about sweets, how they effect our health, learn to read food labels, enjoy samples of “healthy sweets”, and receive some new recipes to start off 2022 in a healthy manner! Preregistration is required. Contact the Harrisburg Library at 704-920-2080 to register.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will hold a League of Mercy workshop at 9:30 a.m. to make seasonal favors for nursing home residents. The workshop will be at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord. Visitors are welcome to participate as well as Women’s Auxiliary members. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the 2022 Christmas Angel Tree project.
Friday, Jan. 14
Saturday, Jan. 15
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, Jan. 17
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Wednesday, Jan. 19
The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join us on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord and share your photographic creativity! Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.
Friday, Jan. 21
Saturday, Jan. 22
Monday, Jan. 24
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Friday, Jan. 28
Saturday, Jan. 29
Monday, Jan. 31
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Friday, Feb. 4
Saturday, Feb. 5
Wednesday, Feb. 16
