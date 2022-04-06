Cabarrus Calendar

Wednesday, April 6

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join us on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Friday, April 8

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Missions Barbecue at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be drive-thru/carryout only, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Plates are $12. Also have desserts and brunswick stew.

Saturday, April 9

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union St. S., are offered on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call-in orders are welcome at 704-782-1785.

Monday, April 11

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Wednesday, April 13

A 6-week series of "MED Instead of MEDS" for Better Health! begins. Eating the Mediterranean way is not only healthy, it is delicious and satisfying.The class will include weekly food tastings of Med recipes, and you will receive weekly recipes to try at home. The series will meet weekly on Wednesdays beginning on April 13 and concluding on Wednesday, May 18 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at NC Cooperative Extension , Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord, NC 28027. Cost is $ 18.00 for the series. Register Online at: go.ncsu.edu/registercabarrus or pay by mail or in person at 715 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord, NC 28027. Checks are payable to: Cabarrus County. Details contact 704-920-3310 weekdays.

Friday, April 15

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, April 18

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Tuesday, April 19

The 15th Annual N.C. Motorsports Industry Awards will be held at the Embassy Suites Ballroom in Concord. The reception will be at 5 p.m. and the dinner and awards at 7 p.m. For tickets and tables email office@motorsportsnc.org or call 705-455-5606.

Wednesday, April 20

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, April 28

"Scams and Illegal Jams" is a program offered for the community, hosted by Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) and Consumer Sciences Program. The program will feature Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw and local attorney Jazmin Caldwell and will be held at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center , Cabarrus Rooms, located on Highway 49. Doors will open at 9:15 a.m. for registration and to join the "Win Me Opportunities"! Program will begin at 10 a.m. Door prizes will be included. Please register in advance by calling NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus Center at 704-920-3310 weekdays.

The Stanly County Concert Band presents the free concert "Extraordinary Journey" at 7 p.m. at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center in Albemarle.

Friday, April 29

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union St. S., are offered on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call-in orders are welcome at 704-782-1785.

Monday, May 2

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Friday, May 6

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

