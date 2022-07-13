Cabarrus Calendar

Thursday, July 14

NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center presents Canning Tomatoes. It will be a hands-on workshop to teach how to preserve the abundant local tomatoes we enjoy and will be using a water bath canner. Salsa recipes will also be shared during the class. Cost per person is $10. Class will be offered from 1-4 p.m. If mailing, make checks payable to Cabarrus County and mail to: Food Preservation Classes, c/o NC Cooperative Extension, 715 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord, NC,28025. Registration assistance call 704-920-3310 weekdays.

Kannapolis Farmers Market is open from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. Vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, spices, crafts, and prepared foods and sauces.

Friday, July 15

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Saturday, July 16

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Mecklenburg County is hosting a Career Open House at the Valerie C. Woodard Center (3205 Freedom Drive, Entrance D, Charlotte, NC) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will focus solely on 3 positions: Child Welfare Specialists (Social Workers), CDL Drivers for Mecklenburg County residents (to include elderly and disabled passengers), and Eligibility Specialists I, II, and III (customer service associates for the Department of Social Services). Candidates will be able to ask questions and meet with Hiring Managers. Resumes and business attire is encouraged.

Sunday, July 17

The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society will host a roundtable discussion on the issues surrounding the end of life at 2:30 p.m. at the museum in Mount Pleasant

Monday, July 18

Wednesday, July 20

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, July 21

Friday, July 22

Saturday, July 23

Monday, July 25

Thursday, July 28

Friday, July 29

Uwharrie Players presents the regional premiere of "Little House on the Prairie The Musical" at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. The center is located at 26032 Newt Road #8 in Albemarle.

Saturday, July 30

Friday, August 5

Saturday, August 6

The Cabarrus County Public Library and Historic Cabarrus Association are holding a special program at 11 a.m. in the Davis Theater at the historic 1876 courthouse, 65 Union St. S. in Concord, Genealogist Lisa Lisson describes strategies for researching ancestors who lived where courthouse records did not survive.

Sunday, August 7

