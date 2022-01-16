Cabarrus Calendar

Saturday, Jan. 29

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, Jan. 31

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

A “Rethink Your Sweets” program will be hosted by the Kannapolis Library, 850 Mountain St., at 6 p.m. Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent Pam Outen, with N.C. State Cooperative Extension, will be leading this program. The program looks at “hidden sugars” found in food, examining food labels, and sampling some healthy recipes during this program. Participants will also leave with new recipes to try at home. Participants are encouraged to preregister by calling the library at 704-920-1180.

Wednesday, Feb. 2