Cabarrus Calendar

Friday, Dec. 3
The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.
Christmas In The City is a variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story, and various forms of creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas. The experience includes an outdoor living Nativity drama, parade and indoor performance at 6:30 p.m. He’s Alive Church is at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at: https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/.
The town of Mount Pleasant Annual Tree Lighting will be in person and streamed from the town of Mount Pleasant’s Facebook page. Free hot chocolate and cookies starting at 5:30 p.m. Pleasant Life merchandise will be available for purchase. The tree lighting is at 6 p.m.
Cabarrus Extension and Community Association (ECA) is offering two holiday classes at the N.C. Cooperative Extension office, 715 Cabarrus Ave., Concord. Class 1 will be Pin Wheel Wreath, led by Joyce Kluttz, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy creating beautiful wreaths for your door or wall. Participants are asked to bring holiday wrapping paper of their choice, scissors and a ruler. Heavier paper is more difficult to work with. Cost is $4 per person. Class 2 is a Holiday Angel Ornament, led by Barbara Looney from 1-2:30 p.m. Supplies will be provided and you will be using decorative mesh. You will complete two ornaments if time permits. Cost is $5 per person. To register, make checks payable to Cabarrus County ECA and mail to Joyce Kluttz, ECA Treasurer, 3201 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord, NC 28025. Indicate which class/classes you are registering for. For more information, call N.C. State Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus Center, at 704-920-3310 weekdays.
Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol at 7:30 p.m. Written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr., it is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime. Masks are recommended.
Saturday, Dec. 4
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
New Gilead Reformed Church, 2400 Old Salisbury Road, Concord, is having a Boston Butts for Christmas sale. Cost is $35 each and a quart of slaw is $5. Must preorder and pay at church on Dec. 4 from 1-3 p.m. Pickup will be Dec. 23 from 2-4 p.m.
Christmas In The City is a variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story and various forms of creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas. The experience includes an outdoor living Nativity drama, parade and indoor performance at 6:30 p.m. He’s Alive Church is at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at: https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/.
The town of Mount Pleasant Annual Christmas Parade begins at 11 a.m. Registration is required to participate. Contact Events at 704-436-0383 for a registration form. Parade Grand Marshal is retiring Mount Pleasant High School football coach of 23 years, Mike Johns.
“Christmas at the Museum,” 1145 N. College St., (after the Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade) will have visits with Santa; tours of the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Museum; and special shopping at the Christmas Market on the museum main street lawn. Doughnuts from Lil Donut Express will be available along with a sounds of the season performance by the Mount Pleasant High School Marching Band.
A Live Nativity Scene sponsored by First Baptist Church Kannapolis will be held from 5-8 p.m. The event will be held at the Midway Soccer Field, 1614 Martin Circle, Kannapolis, behind 5/3 Bank.
“Golden Christmas” will be held at Reed Gold Mine. The annual event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free, but some activities have a cost. Santa will be available for photos from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a Christmas Market featuring local artisans.
The Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the North Carolina Research Campus, 150 N. Research Campus Drive, Kannapolis. There will be free admission and free parking. More information can be found at: www.winterbonsai.net. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED.
Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol at 7:30 p.m. Written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr., it is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime. Masks are recommended.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Christmas In The City is a variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story and various forms of creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas. The experience includes an outdoor living Nativity drama, parade and indoor performance at 5 p.m. He’s Alive Church is at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at: https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/.
The Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Carolina Research Campus, 150 N. Research Campus Drive, Kannapolis. There will be free admission and free parking. More information can be found at: www.winterbonsai.net. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED.
Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol at 2:30 p.m. Written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr., it is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime. Masks are recommended.
Monday, Dec. 6
The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.
Friday, Dec. 10
Christmas In The City is a variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story, and various forms of creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas. The experience includes an outdoor living Nativity drama, parade and indoor performance at 6:30 p.m. He’s Alive Church is at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at: https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/.
The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.
Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol at 7:30 p.m. Written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr., it is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime. Masks are recommended.
Saturday, Dec. 11
The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. in downtown Kannapolis. The parade is expected to last until approximately 7:30 p.m.
Christmas In The City is a variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story and various forms of creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas. The experience includes an outdoor living Nativity drama, parade and indoor performance at 6:30 p.m. He’s Alive Church is at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at: https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol at 7:30 p.m. Written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr., it is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime. Masks are recommended.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Christmas In The City is a variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story and various forms of creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas. The experience includes an outdoor living Nativity drama, parade and indoor performance at 5 p.m. He’s Alive Church is at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at: https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/.
Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol at 2:30 p.m. Written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr., it is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime. Masks are recommended.
Monday, Dec. 13
The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.
Friday, Dec. 17
The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.
Saturday, Dec. 18
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, Dec. 20
The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Chosen Harvest Believing The Word Outreach Ministry will be giving away toys to the community until all are gone in Kannapolis. The Christmas Happiness project will be from 3-6 p.m. for children ages newborn to 12. The ministry is at 1605 N. Ridge Ave. in Kannapolis. For more information, call 843-624-3214.
