Cabarrus Calendar

Friday, Dec. 3

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Christmas In The City is a variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story, and various forms of creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas. The experience includes an outdoor living Nativity drama, parade and indoor performance at 6:30 p.m. He’s Alive Church is at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at: https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/.

The town of Mount Pleasant Annual Tree Lighting will be in person and streamed from the town of Mount Pleasant’s Facebook page. Free hot chocolate and cookies starting at 5:30 p.m. Pleasant Life merchandise will be available for purchase. The tree lighting is at 6 p.m.