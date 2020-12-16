Cabarrus Center offers $5,000 entrepreneurial grants

The goal of the six-week course, which Flywheel has developed over five years, is to teach entrepreneurs how to move ideas to repeatable revenue models as quickly as possible. The focus is on developing a minimum viable product and getting it in front of customers to test problem/solution fit and market viability.

Danielle Kuhn, the Community Manager for Flywheel at the Cabarrus Center says, “We are so excited to be able to start delivering capital access and developmental resources to the Cabarrus community even before we open our doors in January.”

“We’ve done a lot of research and analysis of the unique strengths of the business community here and found a robust current of entrepreneurial activity” she continues. “We want to build on regional strengths like healthcare, supply chain management and logistics, motorsports and automotive, and business services, just to name a few. We are also interested in supporting main street businesses like restaurant and retail concepts with new concepts, new technologies, and e-commerce.”

“Opportunities like this are exactly what’s needed to strengthen entrepreneurial communities and support new ventures that aid in the success of entrepreneurs in and around Cabarrus County,” says Shanell Varner, Economic Development Coordinator for Cabarrus County.