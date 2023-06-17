CONCORD – The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 (FY24) budget at the Mondy, June 19, Regular Meeting.

The $340 million proposed budget maintains a tax rate of 74 cents per $100 of assessed value. With that rate, owners of a $217,000 house (the median single-family assessed home value in Cabarrus), would pay $1,606 a year in County property tax.

The FY24 budget prioritizes the County’s workforce, focusing on recruitment and retention. It also includes investments in building projects, education needs and more.

See the full budget rundown by visiting cabarruscounty.us and clicking “Cabarrus County FY24 Recommended Budget” in the featured section.

The official budget process began with an annual retreat for the Board of Commissioners and department representatives to discuss needs. Over the next several months, department requests were submitted, and budget workshops helped finalize the plan.

County Manager Mike Downs presented the recommended budget at the board’s May Regular Meeting. During the presentation, Downs said the plan is “informed by economic conditions, board priorities and strengths and opportunities identified through community and workplace surveys.”

On May 18, the County hosted residents for Gov 101: FY24 Budget Breakdown, providing a chance to meet with department heads, leadership and elected officials and give input on the plan. A public hearing was held at the June 5 Work Session.

The new fiscal year begins July 1, 2023.

The June Regular Meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19, at the Cabarrus County Government Center (65 Church St. S) in downtown Concord.

At the work session

Also, during the June Work Session, Commissioners:

• Heard an update on the Rob Wallace Park phase 2B renovations from Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer. Bilafer shared that County staff had selected Ike’s Construction to complete the project. Construction under this phase includes a playground, a large shelter with a restroom, a smaller shelter, a parking lot with 23 spaces and benches and grills placed throughout the area. Construction will start mid-July 2023 and is expected to last approximately seven months. Commissioners unanimously approved the recommended contract.

• Heard a project update from Director of Design and Construction Michael Miller on the Emergency Equipment Warehouse and Information Technology Services (ITS) building and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) headquarters. Both buildings have seen significant progress over the last couple of weeks. According to Miller, the ITS building’s roof was completed, curb and gutter was installed and the dry wall has been hung and finished in the majority of the building. Over the next couple of weeks, the generator pad and the inside primer and paint will be completed. The ceiling grid will also be installed. At the new EMS headquarters, power has been turned on, the bathroom floor and wall tile were installed and paving started along Union Cemetery Road. In the next 30 days, site work outside the building will begin.

• Heard a request from Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kevin Klinglesmith to retire K-9 Turbo. Turbo is the oldest K-9 at the sheriff’s office, serving since 2016. According to Klinglesmith, the 8-year-old German Shepard is suffering from a progressive heart disease. Upon board approval, Turbo’s last working day will be June 30 and he will be turned over to his handler, Deputy Stephanie Champlin.

