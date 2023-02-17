CONCORD– From the foundation to the metal roofing, the Frank Liske Park Barn is taking shape. Crews continue work on the reimagined version of the beloved park icon.

At the Cabarrus County Commissioner Work Session on Feb. 6, Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer updated commissioners on the barn’s progress and shared images of the facility.

In the last 30 days, crews finished the rough-in of mechanical, electrical and plumbing, installed the standing seam metal roofing and started painting and staining the interior, Bilafer said.

In the coming weeks, window glass and acoustical material will be installed. Site work will also begin soon, so the exterior can be connected to the volleyball court and playground area.

The old barn was destroyed in an intentionally set fire in March 2020. In the weeks following, the County agreed to replace the barn.

The 12,700-square-foot facility is two stories and features two kitchens, air conditioning, large rental areas, an elevator, private bathrooms on both floors, and exterior bathrooms for the public.

The grand opening for the facility is scheduled for summer 2023

Also during the agenda meeting, Commissioners:

• Heard an update from Bilafer on timber harvesting at the old Stonewall Jackson Training School site. Bilafer told commissioners that the County received an application from GFR Forestry Consultants to harvest timber on the property. Before harvesting can begin, the County must own the parcels identified for the harvest. The County is awaiting the go-ahead from state officials to begin redevelopment efforts, including the timber harvesting.

• Heard from Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw and Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) Director of Student Safety and Well-Being Amy Lowder about providing additional school resources officers (SROs) at the County’s local middle schools. CCS received a $2.1 million school safety grant from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. A portion of the grant covers funding for additional SROs. The positions would be assigned to Harris Road and Hickory Ridge Middle Schools—the two largest middle schools in the County, according to Shaw.

• Heard from Cabarrus Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Donna Carpenter on a project to replace the current track at Jay M. Robinson High School with a Mondo track surface. The Tourism Authority Board voted to approve and fund the project. Installing a synthetic Mondo track is expected to enhance sports tourism due to the track’s ability to host various track and field events.

• Heard a report from Tax Administrator David Thrift on unpaid taxes for the 2022 fiscal year. Thrift said an advertisement on delinquent taxes would be published on March 26, 2023. Notices will be sent to delinquent taxpayers before publication, Thrift said.

To watch the full agenda meeting visit youtube.com/cabarruscounty.

The regular meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 20) at the Cabarrus County Government Center in downtown Concord.

Residents can watch commissioner meetings on the Cabarrus County livestream at cabarruscounty.us, on YouTube (@CabarrusCounty) and on CabCo TV (Spectrum Cable Channel 22).

Stay updated on these and all County programs and projects by visiting www.cabarruscounty.us and following Cabarrus County at facebook.com/cabarruscounty and on Twitter @CabarrusCounty.