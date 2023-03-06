The Cabarrus County Board of Education could soon be a partisan political body.

N.C. Rep. Kevin Crutchfield (R-Cabarrus) is considering introducing a bill that would make the change.

“While the final decision has not yet been made, I am considering introducing legislation to help recognize the Cabarrus School Board race for what it is – partisan,” Crutchfield said when asked about the issue. “Our school board is critical to our children's education. I want to make sure that our school board which is responsible for setting educational policy, managing the financial affairs of the schools, providing adequate school facilities, and ensuring every child is provided the opportunity to receive a ‘sound basic education’ properly reflects the values of the community.”

N.C. Rep Diamond Staton-Williams (D-Cabarrus) Is not in favor of such a move.

“I do not believe a partisanship school board is warranted. I believe it would negatively impact our standing in the community,” Staton-Williams said.

N.C. Rep. Dr. Kristen Baker (R-Cabarrus) did not respond to a request for her position on the issue.

Crutchfield said he believes going partisan will give voters more opportunities to learn about the school board candidates.

“Nonpartisan school board races cause much confusion and lack of participation, and thus this important election is often not at the top of most voters’ lists,” Crutchfield said. “Primary elections give the voters the opportunity to decide from a pool of candidates; provide voters a greater opportunity to learn about the candidates; as well as higher profile elections (that include a primary) increase voter turnout and down-ballot voter participation. I believe that by recognizing our school board race as partisan we work to help increase voter participation for our school board members, create a more informed voter base, and provides for a school board that properly reflects the values and goals of the larger population of the county.“

Another bill might make the change

Carol Moreno Cifuentes, Policy & Programs Manager for Democracy North Carolina, said another bill might make the change quicker.

“Many educators have expressed concerns over these partisan election shifts, and the impact that it could have on representation across the state. H88: Omnibus Local Elections would shift board of education races from nonpartisan to partisan in Ashe, Cabarrus, Henderson, McDowell, and Mitchell counties,” Cifuentes said.

HB 88 is scheduled to be heard by the Senate Rules Committee which meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 7. The committee meeting will be live stream and can be seen here: http://bit.ly/3IRg9U1

“In recent years, North Carolina has seen more than a quarter of the state's 116 local school boards shift from nonpartisan races to ones in which candidates are identified by party affiliation,” Cifuentes said.

Cifuentes said HB 88 is a local bill and would not be subject to a veto from the Governor.

N.C. Sen. Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus) is a member of the Senate Rules Committee.