Cabarrus County to discuss fire district realignment, address rural growth

Officials used the County’s GIS technology to track new homes and evaluate how distance affects agency response. The County then presented the closest-unit response data to the fire departments and the public, which shows redistricting improves response times.

Thompson has seen firsthand the work local fire districts put into developing skills and acquiring/maintaining equipment. The departments gaining houses under the realignment have all earned an ISO Class 4 rating. That score reflects how prepared an area is for a fire. The lower a department rates on the 10-point scale, the better prepared they are. This can impact insurance rates.

“All our departments provide outstanding response, but in public safety, seconds count,” Thompson said. “We have an option that addresses growth while improving service. It’s in the best interest of property owners that we keep pace with Cabarrus County’s changing landscape and make adjustments along the way.”