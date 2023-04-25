Cabarrus County Democrats announced that Mackenzie Reedybacon will be joining the CCDP board as chair, effective April 15.

Reedybacon began her work in politics as a campaign volunteer in 2018. Since that time, she has been a professional field organizer and campaign manager for several candidates, including most recently steering the campaign of Diamond Staton-Williams to her win as N.C. House District 73 Representative.

Reedybacon will be joining four other board members: Wendy M. Wood and Cheryll Brevard who were reelected unanimously and will serve another two years; Michael Gainey, who was elected to fill the first vice chair seat, plus Patrice Mack, to serve as third vice chair.

Reedybacon will be bringing her experience in fundraising, strategic planning and organizing to build relationships in Cabarrus County and across North Carolina. She states that, “It is critical that we invest in year round organizing in Cabarrus County to build lasting relationships within our community.”

She currently is active with the Young Democrats of Rowan-Cabarrus. Additionally, she serves on the executive board of the Young Democrats of NC and is a CCDP State Executive Committee (SEC) Member.

“Since I began, I’ve been cultivating relationships in our county and across the state. I will leverage these connections to ensure we have the resources we need.”

Cabarrus County School Board Member, Pam Escobar, says, “Mackenzie is a leader who understands what it takes to win. As a first time candidate, I appreciated her knowledge and dedication to Cabarrus supporting my school board campaign. She knows where our voters are, how to engage them and to get out the vote.”

Cabarrus Dems outgoing chair, Marcus Singleton, who also is a SEC member, said he appreciated his time being on the CCDP board as chair, but notes that this younger generation is ready to move us forward.

“I’m happy to have such a young and energetic leader taking the reins and I have offered my unwavering support.” In fact, Singleton seemed so thrilled when the winner was announced, that he left the podium running and jumped over furniture to take his seat in the back of the room with the rest of the delegates.

When the applause and laughter subsided at Concord High School where the convention was held, he added, “It’s a tough job but Mackenzie is used to doing tough work and no doubt will bring out the young voters we need here at home.”