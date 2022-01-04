Carolina gas prices averaged $2.82 (NC) and $2.75 (SC) in 2021; Highest annual average in 7 Years

Now, the current gas price average in North Carolina sits at $3.06, having a 1-cent decrease on the week. This is 10 cents cheaper than a month ago and 95 cents more expensive than last year. South Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $3.02, having a 3-cent increase on the week. This is 3 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.01 more expensive than last year.

Today’s national average of $3.28 is 8 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.03 more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased slightly by 1.5 million bbl last week as gasoline demand increased to 9.72 million b/d. Growing demand and tight supply would support more significant increases in pump prices, but fluctuations in the price of crude oil have helped to limit price increases. If oil prices climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.