Catawba College's annual Lessons & Carols service

SALISBURY — For the 34th consecutive year, the Catawba College Music Department will present its annual Christmas Choral Concert, a Service of Lessons and Carols. Performances will be held Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 at in the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on campus.

Prelude music will begin each night at 6:30 p.m. with the Service at 7 p.m. Dr. Kenneth Clapp, senior vice president and chaplain, and Dr. Phillip Burgess, dean of the Shuford School of Performing Arts and director of choral activities, organized this the service this year.

The service is based on the famous ritual that originated at King’s College in Cambridge, England, in 1919 which weaves beautiful carols of the season with scriptures or lessons, relating to the story of Christmas from the prophecies to the mystery of the Holy Trinity. The first service was held on Christmas Eve at Truro Cathedral with 400 people in attendance.

Catawba’s Lessons and Carols is seven lessons with scripture readings by the president of the student body, a member of the Salisbury-Rowan community, a member of the college administration staff, two faculty members, the Provost and the president of the college.