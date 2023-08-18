CONCORD – The cornerstone of Cabarrus County’s flagship park is back, and to celebrate the County is staging a grand opening and ribbon-cutting on August 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Rd. Concord, NC 28027).

The program will take place in the second-floor meeting area of the new Frank Liske Park Barn.

Food trucks and facility tours will be available at the event and attendees are invited to enjoy park amenities following the program.

It’s been three-and-a-half years since the original barn was destroyed in an intentionally set fire.

That structure was originally used as dairy barn used by Stonewall Jackson Training School. When the County opened Frank Liske Park in 1982, the barn became a gathering place that was visited by thousands through the years for reunions, weddings, birthday parties and other occasions.

The new state-of-the-art barn will continue that tradition. The facility features two kitchens, air conditioning, large rental areas, an elevator, private bathrooms on both floors and exterior public bathrooms.

A new and improved silo stands alongside the barn, displaying a timeline of the structure’s history.

Explore the full story of the barn’s past, present and future in the Did Y’all Hear? Episode titled “From the Ashes: The Frank Liske Park Barn. Find it at bit.ly/FLPBarn.