A local Charlotte native received a prestigious military medical award during a ceremony on August 11 held at the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT) at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

Army Maj. Gen. John Kline, Commander for CIMT and Senior Mission Commander for Fort Eustis, hosted the ceremony to honor Aljournal “Ajaye” Franklin, a Charlotte native who has served nearly 35 years as part of the U.S. Army, both in uniform and as an Army civilian. Franklin was presented the Order of Military Medical Merit for his work supporting the Army Medical field.

The Order of Military Medical Merit is a prestigious award given to only a select few within the Army Medical Department. There is an extensive nomination process followed by selections made via a board of senior leadership to receive membership into the Order.

Franklin served on active duty for a total of 24 years in such places as Fort Liberty (Bragg), Fort Sam Houston in Texas, Germany, Alaska and in deployed environments such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kosovo. Over the 10 years since he retired from active duty, Franklin has worked tirelessly in Suicide Prevention and Resiliency, and has addressed audiences about both topics as large as 4,000 in one setting.

In the presence of his wife of 34 years, Maria Jones Franklin (Winston-Salem), Mother-in-Law, Gloria Jones (Winston-Salem), and a host of friends and co-workers, Franklin was introduced by Kline as being a vital part of the Command’s success and credited Franklin with a long history of contributions worthy of his recognition with such a lofty award.

“We all know that Ajaye has a very Charismatic style and his personality is contagious,” said Kline during his opening remarks. “And this is the type of leader that just drives you!”

Following the presentation of the medallion and certificate of membership, Franklin took the floor and honored his wife and his family, which he referred to as “Team Franklin”. He presented his wife with a flower arrangement and card while remarking that this was a “career achievement for them”. He added that not everyone that served in the Army Medical Department received this honor, and that he did not take it for granted. Quoting Proverbs 22:29 KJV, Franklin spoke to the audience and stated that he strived to make “Diligence” his watchword and always worked to stay important and relevant in his work and that he worked to be “True” to what he did.

The Franklins received well wishes and congratulatory greetings from those present before ending the activities with refreshments. Franklin currently serves as the Community Ready and Resilient Integrator for the Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT), on Joint Base Langley Eustis (JBLE), Virginia.