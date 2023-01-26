Charlotte-based nonprofit gives $50,000 to Levine's Children's Hospital Cancer Research

CHARLOTTE — The team at the Move For Jenn Foundation is thrilled to announce that $50,000 has been gifted to the Levine Children's Hospital in a collaboration with the Mighty Millie Foundation.

This gift will benefit the rhabdomyosarcoma gene sequencing project Discovery Fund at Levine Children's Hospital, which is also receiving funding from Beat Childhood Cancer and the Information Project.

Of the $25,000 being gifted from Move For Jenn, just shy of $15,000 will come from a fund Move For Jenn created to honor Millie Mracek – of whom the Mighty Millie Foundation is named for.

In December 2020, Millie Mracek was told she had no more options. With the permission from parents, Claire and Nick, the Move For Jenn team knocked down every door imaginable with the goal of giving the slightest comfort amidst the immense and immeasurable pain of knowing Millie was running out of time. Out of this, the Move For Jenn Clinical Trial Advocacy Program was born and named in honor of Millie. Even after her passing, she is continuing to change the world.

The Move For Jenn Foundation was created after co-founder and Executive Director, Jenn Andrews, lost her leg below the knee to sarcoma, a rare cancer, in 2018. Andrews, who was active prior to amputation, was stunned to find out that activewear prosthetics were not deemed “medically necessary” by insurance, leaving amputees to pay out of pocket for life-changing prosthetics.

Since the inception of the Move For Jenn Foundation, the team has given 35 activewear prosthetic grants and $50,000 to sarcoma specific research as of Jan. 23.