Check out the latest from downtown Concord

Food Trucks on Market at Mac Tabby’s Café
Join friends and furry ones this Saturday March 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. on the front porch at Mac Tabby Cat Café. This weekend’s truck is Lobster Dogs Food Truck.
The café is open to all. Reservations are strongly recommended to visit the Cat Lounge.
Mac Tabby Cat Café is located at 25 Market St. SW. Visit mactabby.com for more information.or to schedule a visit.
INdeavor luncheon at Flywheel Café
Join the members of Flywheel on Wednesday, March 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for their monthly INdeavor luncheon.
This month's INdeavor guest speaker is Emma Sellers, the City of Concord's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator.
INdeavor is a monthly luncheon, featuring a local leader, focused on topics relevant to local business and the inner workings of local economy.
Family Day March 19
Family Day returns to Cabarrus Arts Council on Saturday, March 19, from 1-4 p.m.
Make a beaded dragonfly, a collage character made out of bubble wrap, and other “texture-inspired” crafts during this special Family Day on the front lawn.
Visit the latest exhibition Texture, and stay for Green Eggs and Ham, a free show performed by Opera Carolina. Registration for the show is required. (Showtimes are at 1:30 and 3 pm). Family Days are free and open to the public. For more information and to register go to cabarrusartscouncil.org/current season/family- shows?.
Masks are required at craft stations on the lawn and inside the Cabarrus Arts Council
The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street, South.
Spring Shop n’ Stroll
The North Union Merchant Association is hosting a Spring Shop n' Stroll on Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the north block of downtown. There will be special promotions as well as early bird deals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating locations.
11th Annual Future Designer contest at Ellis
The 11th Annual Future Jewelry Designer Contest at Ellis Jewelers is underway now! Students from Cabarrus County Public Schools (grades 3 - 12) are encouraged to design a ring or pendant for contest consideration with the winning design being manufactured and presented to the student. One winner will be selected from three grade level groups (3-5, 6-8, 9-12).
For more information including rules and judging criteria go to ellisfinejewelers.com/page/future-designers-contest. Deadline to enter is April 15.
Art Walk on Union
Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. An extension of past art walks, Art Walk on Union features live music, food trucks, local brews and wines, along with participating galleries, shops and restaurants throughout Downtown Concord. The next Art Walk on Union is Saturday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art Walk on Union is a joint partnership event with the City of Concord.