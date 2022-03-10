Check out the latest from downtown Concord

Visit the latest exhibition Texture, and stay for Green Eggs and Ham, a free show performed by Opera Carolina. Registration for the show is required. (Showtimes are at 1:30 and 3 pm). Family Days are free and open to the public. For more information and to register go to cabarrusartscouncil.org/current season/family- shows?.

Masks are required at craft stations on the lawn and inside the Cabarrus Arts Council

The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street, South.

Spring Shop n’ Stroll

The North Union Merchant Association is hosting a Spring Shop n' Stroll on Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the north block of downtown. There will be special promotions as well as early bird deals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating locations.

11th Annual Future Designer contest at Ellis