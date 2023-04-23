Editor's Note This is one part of a series about the city of Concord and issues facing the city from the perspective of members of city council.

So much good is happening in Concord. With the opening soon of new apartments next to the downtown parking deck, coffee shops throughout town, the redevelopment of Gibson Mill and Market, and plans for a cricket pitch (field) in the western part of our city, many others and I are highly optimistic about our present and future.

Through a series of columns, I am sharing what I have seen over the past three years as a member of the Concord City Council. I’m not speaking for the Council or city, but offering my own observations.

Over the past three years, I have had the unique opportunity to see Concord from the inside. With some other Council members, I toured the landfill behind Charlotte Motor Speedway, traveling to the top of the highest point in our city. We also went to the recycling plant in Charlotte and toured our massive water recycling facility off Flowes Store Road.

In addition, I visited the Hillgrove water treatment plant and rode one day on a garbage route. Every day of every week of every year for decades on end, we have had no interruption of clean water or sewage treatment and our trash is picked up weekly. What an accomplishment.

I traveled to all those places on city and state roads.

Streets and traffic signals

What do we on City Council hear about more than anything else? Roads! The city owns 765 lane miles of streets and manages 160+ traffic signals. The Council just approved significantly updating the computerized system that connects all our traffic signals. Maintaining and building roads now takes $4+ million a year from city income.

What I have discovered over the past three years is how the city is responsible for city roads, yet how little control we have over state roads.

While the city is responsible for about three-fourths of our streets, over 100 miles of our major streets are managed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Due to major NCDOT funding shortfalls, unfortunately, almost all of our major roads are lacking expansion and maintaining pavement striping. Expansion and repair decisions are made exclusively by the NCDOT.

Major road needs include Highway 73 toward Huntersville, Poplar Tent Road, Cox Mill Road, Derita Road, and more. While most of these are in the western part of our city, they affect almost all of us. With very limited funds available via the NC Department of Transportation, unfortunately, we will always be behind in roads.

One fascinating project over the past two years was an extensive survey of all our streets. A high-tech van drove over every inch of our roads, took pictures of the pavement, took laser images, tested by sonar the ground beneath the roads, and created a digital map. This digital map has helped the city, not based on personal observation but technical study, prioritize what needs to be done next. The city is now updating this survey.

Landscaping, cleanup and mowing

In addition to building and repairing roads, the city has also taken more responsibility for enhanced landscaping, cleanup, and mowing on NCDOT city gateways. We celebrate that our Adopt-A-Street participation has increased from 15 groups to 35 groups to help us keep our roadways clean.

One smaller solution to the congestion on our roads is public transit. Concord works with Kannapolis and Cabarrus County, along with other regional municipalities on regional transportation for eight bus routes. In 2022, CK Rider had 288,000 riders.

Concord, Kannapolis, and Cabarrus County are currently negotiating a new way of organizing and funding our public transportation. We are building more transit bus shelters and providing free access for veterans. New hybrid buses have arrived and will soon be on the road. While I wish we had light rail into Charlotte, the cost is prohibitive. We are exploring all options.

Every day almost every one of us travels our roads and many of us ride buses. Give thanks for what we have. Encourage state leaders and the NCDOT to increase funding for roads. And let’s see what is to come.

Watch for more about the city of Concord present and future.