Popular Spotlight RUFFIN ON RELIGION Mike Ruffin: The final commandment is an important one The Rev. Mike Ruffin Aug 2, 2026 Aug 2, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “You shall not covet your neighbor’s house. You shall not covet your neighbor’s wife, or his manservant or maidservant, his ox or his donkey, or anything that belongs to your neighbor.” (Exodus 20:17)kAmx C625 2? 2CE:4=6 D6G6C2= J62CD 28@ 23@FE E96 =2DE:?8 :>A@CE2?46 @7 E96 %6? r@>>2?5>6?ED] %96 2FE9@C @3D6CG65[ “(96? v@5 82G6 9:D A6@A=6 E96 %6? r@>>2?5>6?ED[ 96 HC@E6 E96> @? DE@?6 E@ DJ>3@=:K6 E96:C 5FC23=6[ =2DE:?8 ?2EFC6] w6 HC@E6 E96> @? 3@E9 D:56D @7 E96 DE@?6 E@ D:8?:7J E96:C E9@C@F89?6DD] p?5 96 HC@E6 E96D6 =2HD H:E9 9:D @H? 7:?86C E@ 2EE6DE E@ E96:C DFA6C?2EFC2= 492C24E6C]”k^Am kAm*@F 92G6 AC@323=J ?6G6C ?@E:465 :E[ 3FE E96 7:CDE 7@FC 4@>>2?5>6?ED 562= H:E9 @FC C6=2E:@?D9:AD H:E9 v@5] %96 =2DE D:I 4@>>2?5>6?ED 4@?46C? @FC C6=2E:@?D9:AD H:E9 6249 @E96C] $EC2?86=J[ 9@H6G6C[ E96 %6?E9 r@>>2?5>6?E 5@6D ?@E 562= H:E9 @FEH2C5 2?5 G:D:3=6 24ED =:<6 E96 @E96C ?:?6] w@H6G6C[ :E 562=D H:E9 E96 :??6C 56D:C6 @7 H2?E:?8 D@>6E9:?8 E92E H6 42??@E 92G6]k^Am People are also reading… Lil' Roberts Place to end 16-year run - ‘One hell of a ride’ Friday Five: New restaurants, National Night Out and bestseller coming NC doctor receives reprimand after telling patient to put hand sanitizer in ear KHA presents Cannon Mills: Yesterday's Memories in Photography Cabarrus Schools open house schedule and resources page Cabarrus County reminds drone operators of 'no-fly' zones downtown Whataburger set to open near Concord Mills Thursday Panthers training camp - Brooks is back, fist fly and more 50 years of service - honoring Dr. Doug Kelling Cabarrus County Fair seeks exhibitors as Aug. 24 entry deadline approaches City of Concord honors quarterly high performers for outstanding service Barber-Scotia announces Hamilton as Student Government president Multicultural Community Choir reunites, honors founder Rev. Ruth Brooks Stephen M. Morris Behavioral Health Center more than a new building Cabarrus County property tax bills on the way; online payments available kAmxE’D 5:776C6?E 7C@> E96 @E96C ?:?6 4@>>2?5>6?ED 3642FD6 :E’D >@C6 4@?46C?65 H:E9 H92E :D HC@?8 H:E9 FD @? E96 :?D:56] tG6? E9@F89 :E 4@>6D =2DE[ :E 46CE2:?=J 5@6D?’E C2?< =62DE] x? 724E[ :E :D E96 @?=J 4@>>2?5>6?E @7 E96 `_ H:E9 H9:49 v@5 49@D6 E@ 8:G6 6I2>A=6D E@ :==FDEC2E6 9:D A@:?E]k^Am kAm%96 H@C5 “4@G6E” 6IAC6DD6D E96 :562 @7 2? :?@C5:?2E6 56D:C6 7@C D@>6E9:?8 @C D@>6@?6 7@C @?6’D @H? 8C2E:7:42E:@?] %96C6 :D ?@E9:?8 HC@?8 H:E9 H2?E:?8 E9:?8D] pFE9@C w6CD496= w@33D ?@E6D[ “(96? H6 4@?EC@= @FC H2?ED[ E96J 2C6 :?46?E:G6D E@ 9@?6DE 2>3:E:@? 2?5 677@CE] (96? @FC H2?ED 4@?EC@= FD[ E96J 56DEC@J @E96CD 2?5 FD] p H2?E:?8 E92E :D @FE @7 4@?EC@= 364@>6D 4@G6E@FD?6DD]”k^Am kAm%96C6 2C6 2 =@E @7 r9C:DE:2?D H9@ 36=:6G6 E92E v@5’D 25>@?:E:@? 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